Northwood Technical College Agricultural Power and Equipment Technician students place at Nationals

Students from Northwood Technical College’s Agricultural Power and Equipment Technician program traveled to Wisconsin Dells and Fennimore, Wisconsin for different sections of the Wisconsin Postsecondary Agricultural Student state competition before moving on to nationals in Ankeny, Iowa.

At the state level, the written part of the competition along with prepared speaking, impromptu speaking, and job interviews for students to show their skills and preparation. The hands-on portion of the state competition, Ag Mechanic Service Technician Award (AMSTA), allowed students the opportunity to showcase their skills on agriculture equipment diagnostic stations., was held at Southwest Tech. The state results were as follows:

• Nolan Jaroscak (Dresser) – 2nd for prepared speaking

• Cody Holcomb (Elmwood) and Alex Williams (Star Prairie) – third in AMSTA team

• Brady Cebulla (Knapp) and Ethan Holmstadt (Plum City) – fourth in AMSTA team

• Mitch Paquette (Luck) and Nolan Jaroscak – fifth in AMSTA team

After the state competition, students progressed to Nationals where they placed as follows:

• Cody Holcomb and Alex Williams – 3rd in AMSTA team

• Mitch Paquette – 4th in AMSTA individual

• Nolan Jaroscak – 4th in Prepared Speaking

The Agriculture Power and Equipment Technician program on the New Richmond campus is a two-year technical diploma exclusive to this area and campus. Agricultural equipment becomes more complex, precise, and expensive so it becomes more difficult for individuals to repair their own equipment. This program prepares students to pursue careers as technicians at farm implement dealerships, repair shops, businesses that use farm equipment or diesel engines, or to work on their own equipment. This program stresses practical hands-on experience in the shop in their study of diesel engines, drivetrains, electrical systems, hydraulics and more.

For more information about the Agriculture Power and Equipment Technician program at Northwood Tech, visit NorthwoodTech.edu.