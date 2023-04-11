Boyceville Village Board hears several reports

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE—The village board listen to several reports from village officials at their regular monthly meeting Monday evening, April 10th.

First they heard from Eric Barclay, an engineer from MSA out of Rice Lake about the location of the sewer laterals of the Village’s collection system. About making the maps that the public works department has of the collection system more accurate.

His written report stated, “As stated in the previous memo, the sanitary laterals imported from the existing unprojected CAD data were between 5 to 10 feet off in the center of town and upwards of 30 to 50 feet off at the extremities of the utility network. Operating under the assumption that the data was relatively precise, though not accurate, we used GIS to transform and reposition the laterals closer to their true location on the sanitary gravity main while preserving their accuracy relative to each other.”

Don Rose, head of the Village’s Public Works addressed the board about his regular monthly report but included comments that they had done some water disconnects and meter reading and noted that there was some sewer trouble and they found that the installation of the new fiber lines had broken threw the sewer lines in a couple of places. He also noted about repair work on sewer mains and repair at lift station number two.

Police Chief Greg Lamkin addressed the board noting that he was back on light duty and at 20 hours a week and his department has been working with the Elk Mound Police Department and have a couple of investigations ongoing. He also talked about having another drug take back day and that he has applied for a $4,500 grant to purchase medical supplies.

In her report, Village Clerk Treasurer, Brittany Halvorson noted that 239 people had voted in the April 4th election. “That‘s the highest number is ten years,” she said.

Village President Lukas Montgomery informed the village board that he has resigned as vice chair of the fireboard. Later in the meeting, he appointed Shawn Mittlestadt to fill in for the year remaining on the term of Village Trustee that was held by Bill Sempf, who resigned.

After a long discussion about fees charged by the wastewater utility the board voted to hire MSA to do a study of the village’s cost of handling the wastewater. It was pointed out that no cost study of treatment costs has been done in more than 20 years. The board approved the $20,000 cost for the study. In the mean time the board approved a 25 percent increase in fees charged to industrial users and haulers. The new fees will go into effect on May 1.

After a public hearing where no one appeared, the board gave its approval to Darcey Lowere to remove an old garage and build a new 16’ by 24’ garage her property along Main Street.

Heard about a one-ton truck that the village owns that was involved in an accident. Rose told the board that it was a 2009 model and that it still is useable and that he would recommend saving the $5,600 insurance settlement toward the future purchase of a new vehicle.

Board Member Jonathan Farrell gave an update to the board about the library and that an agenda item was for the village board to give its approval for the library board to work with River Architects to design a new library. Farrell noted that the library board had interviewed three firms for the job.

He told the board that this could be a ten-year trail for the library and he wanted the library board to create a list to follow for this project. Farrell was asked about the cost, which he believed would be supported by library funds. But he did not have any cost figures so the board will wait until cost figures are available be acting on the matter.

The board also talked about the lights at Pafko Field and learned that to replace the lights would cost about $4,500 per pole and that the field has six light poles. No action was taken on this mater.