Electric cooperatives partner to expand affordable solar energy for members

MADISON – Nine Wisconsin electric cooperatives announced the week of March 20 they are working together to get the best volume pricing on solar energy for their members. They have formed a partnership with OneEnergy Renewables of Madison to develop and construct 12 utility-scale solar arrays across Wisconsin. Over the next two years, the partnership will add 22 megawatts of new solar generation. The arrays will generate enough electricity to power 4,000 homes for rural co-op members.

“Cooperation among cooperatives is our guiding principle for this project,” said Vernon Electric Cooperative General Manager and CEO Craig Buros. “By coordinating the timing of our local solar project with other cooperatives, we get a better price and return on our investment for our members.”

“Wisconsin electric cooperatives are known for our work together to benefit members,” added Polk-Burnett General Manager Steve Stroshane. “For example, you often see co-ops assisting each other with storm recovery. This solar partnership will benefit our local membership by providing clean power at a long-term, stable cost.”

Wisconsin co-ops included in the OneEnergy Renewable partnership are:

• Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative, Cornell, 1.5 MW

• Clark Electric Cooperative, Greenwood, 2 MW

• Dunn Energy Cooperative, Menomonie, 3 MW

• Oakdale Electric Cooperative, Tomah, 4.5 MW

• Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, Ellsworth, 2 MW

• Polk-Burnett Electric Cooperative, Centuria, 2 MW

• Price Electric Cooperative, Phillips, 1.5 MW

• St. Croix Electric Cooperative, Hammond, 4 MW

• Vernon Electric Cooperative, Westby, 1.5 MW

Restoring native prairie and pollinator habitat

Co-op solar arrays are dual-purpose spaces that provide renewable energy for members, as well as acres of important ecosystems. The ground under all 12 arrays will be restored with pasture, prairie grasses and wildflowers, providing habitat for pollinators and healthy root systems to prevent soil erosion from wind and rain. One of the sites will even be grazed by sheep in partnership with a local grazier.

OneEnergy Renewables brings experience and expertise

OneEnergy Renewables is a leading solar energy company in Wisconsin that offers expertise in site development, engineering, equipment purchasing, construction and operations. The Madison-based team has developed 15 projects across Wisconsin, and another 11 in adjacent states.

Wisconsin’s electric cooperatives are local, not-for-profit organizations that are member-owned and community-focused.