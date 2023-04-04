Bulldog track competes at Dunn County Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — With snow still blanketing outdoor tracks, the Boyceville boys’ and girls’ track and field teams took their talents indoors for a second straight week competing in the Dunn County Invite at Menomonie High School last Tuesday, March 28.

The Bulldog thinclads found success against host Menomonie and fellow participants from Elmwood-Plum City and Chippewa Fall McDonell Central.

Caden Wold copped a pair of first-place finishes for the boys taking gold in the 40 meter dash and the long jump (21’ 2.5”). Peter Wheeldon was the top finisher in the 440 yard dash. Mark Knopps placed third in the one-mile run with a 5:46.20 while Forest Bettendorf took ninth (7:03.60). Knopps also grabbed a fourth in the 880 yard run. Brandon Dunn tossed a lifetime best in the shot put with a throw of 35’ 10” to take fourth while competing against a stacked Menomonie throws team.

Others placing were Dean Olson taking 7th in the pole vault (8’ 6”), Marik Ebensperger was 26th in the long jump (14’ 1”) and Jacob Wheeler finished 16th in the shot put (31’ 5”).

For the Boyceville girls, seniors Abbygail Schlough and Haylie Rasmussen each scored a first-place finish. Schlough won the pole vault with a best jump of 8’ even while teammates Halle Tonn and Brylee Stevens were third and sixth, respectively, in the event with vaults of 7’ and 6’. Rasmussen cleared 5’ to earn the gold in the high jump and finished fourth in the long jump (14’ 6”).

Haylie Rasmussen also anchored the ladies winning 440 yard relay team which also consisted of Jaden Stevens, Ashlynn Maska and Halle Tonn.

Jaden Stevens picked up a third-place finish in the 440 yard dash just missing first by a mere second and Maska was fourth in the mile run (6:57.1).

Karen Schaff and Ashley Prestrud finished 16th and 19th, respectively, in the long jump.