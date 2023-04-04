Boyceville track teams look to improve records in 2023

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — After losing just two athletes from a year ago, the Boyceville track and field teams may be low on numbers but have some talented athletes back this season.

Gone through graduation are Shiloh Wheeldon and Keegan Plemon but a pair of WIAA state participants are back. Caden Wold placed third in the long jump at the big show while Haylie Rasmussen competed for the second time in the high jump. Also back are Abbygail Schlough who competed in sectionals and along with Rasmussen are expected to be team leaders this year, according to co-head coaches Corey Day and Jacob Peterson. For the boys, Peter Wheeldon, a sectional qualifier last season, also returns.

The girls have plenty of freshmen out with a lot of potential, including Halle Ton in the sprints and pole vault, Brylee Stevens also doing sprints and pole vault, Arrieanna Banyai with the shot put, Avery Mitchell, a sprinter and mid-distance runner, Karen Schaff in the sprints and Ashlynn Maska a mid-distance and long distance competitor.

The coaches stated they are one athlete short of putting together some exciting relays. Since track is a numbers game when it comes to team performance they just have not had the numbers the past few years. But the nice thing is track has an individual side and Boyceville has some individuals that will compete at all levels this year.

Coach Day begins his 16th year as a head coach and Peterson started his eighth season and both agree team goals for each athlete is to get better by 1 percent each day in the classroom and on the track and field. Track gives great numerical evidence of performance and they try to beat that with every rep in practice and in each performance.