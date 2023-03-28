Tribune earns awards at WNA Conference in Madison

MADISON—The Wisconsin Newspaper Association honored the work of newspapers across the state during its 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet on Friday, March 24, at the Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.

The 2022 contest received 2,230 entries from 106 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022, and were judged by members of the Arkansas Press Association.

The Tribune Press Reporter was honored with three awards including a second place for the “Best Special Section” with its special graduation section.

The Tribune received a third place in the “Localized National Story” written by LeAnn Ralph on the coverage of a South Carolina family coming to Glenwood City to honor Army Nurse Ellen Ainsworth, who the family credits with saving his father’s life during the Battle of Anzio during World War II.

The Tribune also received an Honorable Mention for the “Best Sports Pages.”

Other area newspapers to received awards were the Hudson Star-Observer, Woodville Leader, Spring Valley Sun and the Baldwin Bulletin.

Hannah Coyle who works as a reporter for the Hudson Star-Observer was awarded the “Rookie Reporter of the Year.”