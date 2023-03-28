Glenwood City holds first Spanish Honor Society Induction Ceremony

by Señora Amanda Sandor

GCHS Spanish Teacher and Honor Society Advisor

GLENWOOD CITY — A new chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Híspanica was created at Glenwood City High School this spring.

The chapter’s first induction ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 8th, and it followed the National Honor Society ceremony. Amalia Draxler (senior), Aubree Logghe (senior), Savanna Millermon (junior), and Lisa Yang (junior) joined the society. To qualify to become members, students have to have a B+ average GPA and plan on taking as many Spanish classes as GCHS offers. They also have glowing faculty and community recommendations.

Spanish Honor Society, was founded by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish & Portuguese (the AATSP) in 1953, for students of North American secondary schools. The purpose of the organization is to promote a passion for foreign languages and the cultures that speak them. The name of the chapter of GCHS is Puertas Abiertas, which means “open doors.” It is the aim of our Spanish program, the Spanish Club, and the Spanish Honor Society to help students see the doors that are open to them. Amanda Sandor has been the Spanish teacher for the last two school years, and it has been her philosophy to help her students see opportunities as doors they can knock on and walk through if they choose.

By becoming a member, students demonstrate their commitment to the discipline of language learning. Señora Sandor started the society because she wanted her students to have opportunities to participate in some of the incentives of being members. Obviously, having an honor society as a credential on a resume is a great perk. More than that, members have the opportunity to submit work to Albricias, a student publication distributed by the ACTFL. The work that would become published in Albricias is very similar to work Senora’s students are doing for Español en Acción. Since they are already doing the work, it makes sense to have a way to have them recognized for it. Students will receive cords at graduation and have earned a letterman pin.