Colfax softball team hopes to build off regional win in upcoming season

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — Colfax softball coach John Dickinsen may have only 13 girls out practicing on the ball field this year and all but three of them have varsity experience.

After finishing 8-9 overall a year ago and 6-8 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play, the Vikings ended their season by making their first regional final appearance since 2013. There were no seniors on that team which means everyone is back with expectations of improving this season.

Key players returning include senior shortstop Jada Anderson, a first-team all conference pick and WFSCA All District selection, senior catcher Ella Peterson, second-team all conference and junior infielder McKenna Shipman, another second-team all conference selection.

Also returning are senior Mallory Field who will take care of the pitching duties, juniors Mackenzi Loback in the outfield and Alexis Schindler, an outfielder and pitcher. Sophomore Audrey Ebert can play infield and outfield, while fellow sophomores Emma Medin is an infielder, Hannah Peterson plays outfield and Olivia Runowski can fill a spot in the infield or outfield.

Newcomers are freshmen Brynn Sikora in the infield, Sierra Shipman can play outfield and pitch and Leila Hurlburt can cover ground in the outfield as well as play infield.

Coach Dickinsen believes experience and hitting are the team’s strengths this season. Team goals are to compete in every game, take the season game by game and focus on going 1-0 each day.

Elk Mound is considered to be the top team in the conference along with Mondovi since they both have tough, young pitchers and are perennially the teams to beat, according to Dickinsen.

Dickinsen begins his sixth year at the helm for the Vikings and has a 24-43 record. He has several assistants this year including Rick Geissler, Tasha Bjork, Bailey Bradford, Lori Buchanan, and Sam Simonson. Team managers are Kenlee Bjork and Charlotte Dickinsen.

2023 Roster

Seniors: Mallory Field and Ella Peterson.

Juniors: Jada Anderson, Mackenzi Loback, Alexis Schindler and McKenna Shipman.

Sophomores: Audrey Ebert, Emma Medin, Hannah Peterson, and Olivia Runowski.

Freshmen: Leila Hurlburt, Sierra Shipman and Brynn Sikora.