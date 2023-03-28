Bulldog thinclads open season at Stout Indoor meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — Although snow still covers most of the area’s outdoor venues such as baseball and softball diamonds and running tracks, the Boyceville boys’ and girls’ track and field squads went indoors to open their 2023 campaign.

The Boyceville teams got their respective seasons underway last Saturday, March 25 when they competed in annual Northern Badger Classic which was held at UW-Stout’s Sports and Fitness Center.

The Bulldog boys finished 16th out of 30 plus teams in the small school division after posting 13 points. The girls scored four points to finish 23rd.

Caden Wold accounted for all of the Boyceville boys’ point tally. The junior scored ten points when he won the long jump competition with a leap of 20 feet 9.75 inches in his first competition of the season, besting the runner-up, Caden Healy of Colby, by over six inches. Wold also picked up three more team points when he finished sixth in the 55 meter dash with a time of :06.85.

Senior Haylie Rasmussen account for all four of the girls’ team points thanks to a fifth-place finish in the high jump. Rasmussen was one of three competitors to successfully clear 4 feet 8 inches.

Prescott and Byron, MN shared the girls’ championship after each team scored 47.33 points. Prescott also took home the boys’ team title with a score of 46, beating Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (38) and Glenwood City (37) for the crown.

Boyceville Girls’ Results

55 m: Halle Tonn, :08.32; 60. Ashley Prestrud, :08.91; 200 m: 36. Halle Tonn, :30.14; 104. Arienna Banyai, :35.61; 800 m: 17. Jaden Stevens, 2:56.67; 21. Ashlyn Maska, 2:59.62; High Jump: 5. Haylie Rasmussen, 4’ 8”; Pole Vault: 11. Abbygail Schlough, 7’ 16. Hallie Tonn, 7’; Long Jump: 49. Ashley Prestrud, 10’ 5.5”; 57. Sage Schladweiler, 6’ 11.75”; Triple Jump: 10. Abbygail Schlough, 29’ 1”.

Boyceville Boys’ Results

55 m: 6. Caden Wold, :06.85; 86. Jacob Wheeler, :08.62; 200 m: 58. Michael Montgomery, :26.90; 100. Jon Madison,. :29.78; 106. Noah Evenson, :30.99; 400 m: 36. Michael Montgomery, 1:04.24; 51. Jon Madison, 1:09.37; 800 m: Mark Knopps, 2:36.75; Long Jump: 1. Caden Wold, 20’ 9.75”; 38. Michael Montgomery, 14’ 7.5”; Shot Put: 20. Brandon Dunn, 35’ 0.5”; 35. Jacob Wheeler, 30’ 10”.