Seasonal weight restrictions took effect at noon March 20 on WIS 65

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northwest Region is announcing the seasonal posting of weight limits on segments of WIS 65 in St. Croix and Polk counties pursuant to Wisconsin statutes.

Seasonal weight restrictions went in to effect at noon Monday, March 20 on the following highways:

WIS 65, St Croix County: From the junction with County H in Star Prairie to the St. Croix-Polk County line.

WIS 65, Polk County: From the St. Croix-Polk County line to US 8.

The weight restrictions are 6 tons gross load for single-axle vehicles and 10 tons gross load for tandem-axle vehicles (any two axles under eight feet apart). The maximum gross weight is 24 tons. School buses and trucks hauling milk, heating fuel and septic materials are exempt from seasonal load limits.

Seasonal weight restrictions are placed on specific highways during the spring thaw period. The restrictions are added to routes that have poor foundations, with the goal of preventing pavement damage from legal-weight loads. In the event of unpredicted cold weather, the postings in each county may be delayed as conditions require and will become effective at the discretion of the state highway engineer.