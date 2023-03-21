Council hears needed fire station repairs, discontinuing alley at old school property

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City Council breezed through a list of items at their regular monthly meeting Monday evening, March 20th. Included was a report from Fire Chief Greg Holden about needed repairs to the fire station, got things moving on the abandonment of two dedicated alleys on the old school property, and got information on downspout repairs at the new municipality building.

Lynn McIntyre of Cedar Corporation was on hand for a couple of items included were the problem of downspouts at the new municipal building. Apparently the downspouts carry the roof drainage water down to the sidewalks and allow water to run across the sidewalks onto the parking lot. During the winter that forms ice on the sidewalk. McIntyre, after being questioned by council member Kent Kletscher who was to blame, blamed the contractor for the problem, but the council learned that to fix the problem could cost close to $30,000. They had two bids on the project, one was to allow the water to be piped under the sidewalk to the parking lot for $9,405 and the other was to construct a storm sewer line under the parking lot to pick up the water. That was bid at an addition $19,500. The council took no action on the matter.

McIntyre also addressed the need to set a time and publish the required notices and hold a public hearing, so the city can discontinue two alleys that are not used. These alleys are mostly on the old school property and are located between Oak and Elm Streets and run from Third Street to the Glenhaven property. The city needs to do this so they can sell the property.

Fire chief Holden addressed several items that needed attention at the fire station including bent and leaking rain gutter downspouts, leaky roof and a leaky furnace in the mezzanine that has soiled the ceiling tile in the meeting room and the carpet in the meeting room needs to be replaced. He also addressed the heat exchanger is not functioning properly. The council asked him to get some cost figures together.

Holden also presented the Council with an updated St. Croix County Fire Service agreement. This is an agreement with all fire departments in the county over the Mutual Aid and spells out the details of the agreement and it is renewed every three years.

Co-Director of the Ambulance Service, Wendy Werner spoke to the Council about the run charges for the service. The prepared report including in her presentation stated that the current charges were for BLS base rate is $1,400, charge for on scene but no transport is $400 with mileage billed at $22 and a lift assist is $200. The former $200 charge for fire standby had been eliminated.

Rochelle Karlson, the Library Director in her report noted that they have started 1,000 books before kindergarten program and have enrolled seven kids. She also noted that the Dr. Seuss Birthday Party went will with about 100 people attending.

Christian Salsbury appeared before the Council about being denied an operator’s licenses. He told the council that he did not received the reason for being denied in a register letter from the city and he felt that his appeal was still open. The council took no action his application. However, the council did grant an operator’s license to Steven L. Kuehn.

Council member Kletscher brought up the traffic on the intersection of First Street and Oak Street saying, “I can’t believe that there has not been an accident at that intersection.” That intersection is both state highways 128 and 170. Kletscher noted that because of vehicle parking on Oak Street the visibility looking up the street is blocked. Council member Ben DeGross noted that the same problem exists at the Second Street intersection. The city will ask the state for a study.

On one last note, the council will meet on at Hinman Park on April 5th at 5 p.m. to look at the placement of batting cages.