Colfax girls’ basketball team visits Board of Education

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Following their loss to Laconia 58-35 on March 9 in the Division 4 state semifinal at the Resch Center in Green Bay, the Colfax girls’ basketball team visited the Colfax Board of Education.

A sense of community has been shown to have a positive impact on student mental health, and there was a great showing of support from the community for the girls’ basketball team, said Polly Rudi, director of pupil services, at the Colfax Board of Education’s March 13 meeting.

“Athletics is an extension of the curriculum,” said William C. Yingst Jr., district administrator.

“Making it to state was a great thing. It was a great experience, even though we lost,” said Ainsley Olson, a senior at CHS who played the power forward position on the girls’ basketball team.

“It was a special experience as a way to finish (Colfax High School) basketball,” said Molly Heidorn, a senior at CHS who played as a point guard on the team.

“It helped me to grow as a leader,” said Jeanette Hydukovich, a junior on the team.

There was a great turn-out of people from Colfax to watch the game, ranging in age from three to 85, she said.

“I liked being able to watch the other teams. And I liked the little kids being there,” said McKenna Shipman, a junior at Colfax High School.

Shipman was referring to the elementary school fans who were able to attend the game.

“I was nervous but it was exciting,” said Jada Anderson, a junior at CHS who played the positions of small forward and power forward on the team.

“It was awesome we got to go,” said Kaysen Goodell, a junior at CHS who played the positions of point guard and shooting guard on the team.

“It was completely different than playing in the high school gym, said Autumn Niggemann, a junior on the team who played the positions of senior forward and power forward.

The members of the girls’ basketball team “are role models for the younger students,” said Ken Bjork, school board member.

“The sixth graders embraced the relationship with the basketball players. It feels like a family,” said Julia Hydukovich, who teaches sixth grade in the Colfax school district.

“I’m proud of the team. They put Colfax back on the map, so to speak,” Yingst said.

Yingst referenced a quote made by McKenna Shipman during an interview, who was using a quote from head girls’ basketball coach Courtney Sauer, “the name on the front of the jersey is more important than (the number) on the back.”

Yingst also gave a shout-out to the Colfax School district bus drivers who drove fan buses to the game under “rough road conditions” but who managed to make it across the state and back without any problems.

A snowstorm the evening of March 9 and the morning of March 10 made for hazardous road conditions.

The buses arrived back in Colfax at 4 a.m., about two hours later than had originally been planned, Yingst said, noting that two drivers were assigned to each bus.

Jodi Kiekhafer, school board member, said the bus drivers did a great job and were not shy about saying they needed a break from driving in the slippery road conditions.

A game like the semi-final “is a much bigger deal in a small town,” Yingst said.

Other members of the Colfax High School girls’ basketball team include Jacey Bowe (junior); Meadow Keltner (junior); Jordan Bowe (point guard and shooting guard) (freshman); Sierra Shipman (small forward) (freshman); Brynn Sikora (shooting forward and power forward) (freshman); Amy Wenzel (junior); Paige Jensen (shooting forward and shooting guard) (senior); Alexis Schindler (junior); Josie Seehaver (power forward and small forward) (junior).

Information about the players and their positions is from www.maxpreps.com.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Board of Education:

• Learned that the annual staff recognition banquet will be held on May 31.

• Approved the early college credit programs applications for 2023-2024. There were 20 applicants.

• Approved a shared services agreement with CESA 10 for the 2023-2024 school year in the amount of $20,425. The services include $15,175 for CADENC and $5,250 for E-rate support and technology planning.

• Approved a shared services agreement with CESA 11 that includes CESA administration for $11,029; cooperative bidding and purchasing for $1,290; delivery service for $2,125; American Rescue Plan Homeless children and Youth Plan II consortium; CARES/CRRSA support services for $4,400; comprehensive consulting and networking services for $6,625; district level consulting services for $1,085 per day )(1 to 9 days); district level consulting services for $1,025 per day (20 plus days) for 40 days; healthy, safe, respectful schools for $2,570; special education instructional media center; Title I administration and program services for 4.95 percent of the Title II allocation; Title III consortium English language learns (paid for with federal funds from the consortium); audiology services; hearing impaired program teacher; occupational therapy; physical therapy; school based services; special education consultation; supporting students with disabilities, vision impaired/orientation and mobility program.

• Approved the gymnastics cooperative with Bloomer High School for two years.

• Approved updates or new policies recommended by NEOLA: definitions; curriculum development; adoption of course of study; special observance days; use of tobacco and nicotine by professional staff; use of tobacco and nicotine by support staff; attendance; program or curriculum modifications (new policy); administration of medication/emergency care; student accidents, illnesses, concussion and sudden cardiac arrest; promotional, placement and retention (new template); use of tobacco and nicotine by students; student anti-harassment; search and seizures; student fund raising; use of tobacco and nicotine on school premises; facility security; social media; control of casual contact communicable diseases; control of blood-borne pathogens; transportation; patriotic activities and observances (new template).

• Learned that the National Honor Society Banquet will be held on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in the Martin Anderson Gymnasium.

• Learned that the FFA /banquet will be April 12 at 7 p.m. in the Colfax High School cafeteria.