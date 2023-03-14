Village board ponders ordinance updates

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville Village Board spent almost half of the meeting Monday night going over a title 11 that is to make updates and create new village ordinances.

The new document we learned is over 60 pages long and members of the board looked over and discussed many items within the proposed new rules.

Board members ponder how to create an ordinance to control what happened at a board meeting in June of last year when about a dozen village citizens appeared before the board requesting that the village board do some thing about what they called “a junk yard on Tiffany Street.”

Monday night the board pondered how to address things like parking of trailers, demo cars, mud vehicles and other items. Village President Lukas Montgomery question about when a “hobby” becomes a business when he talked about the repair work being done to those vehicles on Tiffany Street.

The board took no action on the new proposal but will continue to address the new title 11 and come together on some sort of workable rules.

Heard from Don Rose, the village’s Public Works head about a pump at a lift station that had to be removed and sent in for repairs and that they had a sewer line plugged up because of flushable towels and a sewer line with a hole drilled in it when construction crews were installing new underground cable.

Rose also addressed that the Village’s one-ton truck which received some $6,000 in damage when it was involved in an accident. Rose told the board “we need discuss if we should fix it or replace it.”

Montgomery informed the board that Police Chief Greg Lamkin is out for medical reasons and officer David Vodenlich gave the board a brief update on the department’s activities.

The Village Clerk/Treasurer Brittany Halvorson informed the board that the Village’s property insurance bill is $13,000 and that Excel Energy bill runs between $12,000 and $15,000 monthly.

Board member Jonathan Farrell informed the board that Kallie Anderson is the new Librarian and that the library board is seeking a firm to plan the new library. The board approved Amy Peterson as a new library board member.

The board on a four to two vote approved allowing the village clerk not to publish election notices.

The board also approved the abandonment of an eight-foot alley that runs between lots on the south side of Main Street and railroad property. The alley is to the east of highway 79. The abutting property owners will get that eight feet of land.