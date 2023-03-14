PSC deems Environmental Impact Statement not needed for Elk Creek Solar Project

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by LeAnn R. Ralph

MADISON — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has completed an environmental assessment for the Elk Creek Solar Project and has concluded that an environmental impact statement is not necessary.

Elk Creek Solar has filed a formal application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to build a 300-megawatt solar generating facility with a 76.6 megawatt battery storage system on 2,500 acres in the Town of Spring Brook southwest of Elk Mound.

All documents filed in association with the application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) submitted on October 17, 2022, are available for the public to review on the PSC’s website under case number 9819-CE-100.

Elk Creek Solar is owned by Tyr Energy Development Renewables LLC (TED Renewables).

The solar electric generation facility could be placed into service as early as the fall of 2025, according to the application.

According to a letter from the PSC dated February 24, 2023, “Commission staff from the Office of Environmental Analysis of the Division of Digital access, Consumer and Environmental Affairs completed an environmental review of the proposed project and prepared an environmental assessment (EA) to determine if an environmental impact statement (EIS) is necessary. The EA is a written review of the potential impacts of the proposed project that would affect the quality of the human environment as described in Wisconsin state statute 1.11(2)(c). The EA also describes ways of mitigating or avoiding some of the expected impacts and concludes with the evaluation of ten items described in Wis. Admin. Code PSC 4.10 (2)(d).”

The letter goes on to say, “The preliminary determination indicates that no significant impacts on the human or natural environment are likely to occur as a result of the construction and operation of this project. Therefore, preparation of an EIS is not required.”

Regarding endangered resources, the letter states, “The project applicant completed an endangered resources (ER) review with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The ER review found protected animal species were unlikely to be within the project area, therefore no special actions would be required.”

Regarding historical buildings or archaeological sites, “The project area was reviewed and found that no known historic buildings or archaeological sites are present within the project area. Therefore, the project is not expected to have any adverse effects to historic resources.”

Copies of the environmental assessment are available upon request, either in an electronic or a paper format. If you are requesting a paper format, you must provide an address.

Requests can be made to Adam Ingwell at the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin by telephone at 1-608-267-9197 or by e-mail at Adam.ingwell@wisconsin.gov or by regular mail directed to the Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854.