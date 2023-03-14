Glenwood City National Honor Society inducts 17

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City Chapter of the National Honor Society refreshed its ranks with the addition of 17 new members during is annual induction ceremony held on Wednesday, March 8.

Seniors Noah Brite, Moriah McNamara, Max Janson and Devynn Olson along with juniors Michaela Blaser, Steven Booth, Ericka Bosch, Sydney Grant, Haylie Hannah, Allaina Johnson, Lyra Ketola, Maddie Klatt, Savanna Millermon, Kenzie Price, Will Standaert, Libby Wagner and Lisa Yang were officially inducted into the local membership of the National Honor Society during the 2023 induction ceremony held in the high school/middle school commons.

Marcy Burch, high school/middle school principal, delivered the welcome address.

Senior member Nick Hierlmeier explained the principles of the NHS organization and the meaning of the Candle of Knowledge.

The society’s four virtues – Character, Service, Leadership and Scholarship – were then described in detail by seniors Aubree Logghe, JJ Williams, Elek Anderson and Hierlmeier, respectively.

NHS advisor David Popko then installed the new members during which all 17 inductees recited the NHS pledge in front of staff, family, friends and peers.

Mr. Popko also delivered the evening’s address before concluding the ceremony.

Before a student is accepted into the Glenwood City NHS, he or she must first meet the stringent requirements of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. To even be eligible for consideration a candidate must be a least a second semester sophomore with a minimum grade point average of 3.50. Qualified NHS candidates are then invited to apply with chapter advisor David Popko for membership. Selection for membership is based on a review of the candidate’s application.