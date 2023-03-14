Former Boyceville man reaches plea agreement on 12 felony counts related to sexual assault of a child

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 34-year-old former Boyceville man has reached a plea agreement in Dunn County on 12 felony counts related to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Ross A. Hoffman appeared in Dunn County Circuit before Judge Luke Wagner on March 3 for a plea hearing.

Hoffman pleaded guilty to two of the counts, Judge Wagner accepted his plea and found him guilty, according to online court records.

As per the plea agreement, Judge Wagner ordered the remaining counts dismissed but read into the record for sentencing.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Bail initially was set for Hoffman at $75,000 cash on January 4, 2022.

At a court hearing February 18, 2022, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf requested bail be increased to $200,000 cash with the condition that Hoffman has no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Judge Wagner ordered the bail to be increased to $150,000 cash and included the condition that Hoffman has no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

According to news reports, Hoffman turned himself in and told investigators the assaults had started between six and seven years ago but had stopped two years earlier.

Ross also told investigators that he had assaulted the child more than 100 times.

Judge Wagner ordered a pre-sentence investigation (PSI) be completed before the sentencing hearing in July.

Hoffman remained in custody at the Dunn County jail at the time of the March 3 court hearing.