Colfax village president candidate Carey Davis

COLFAX — Colfax Village Board member Carey Davis has filed as a write-in candidate with the village clerk for the village president position in the April 4 election.

Village board member Jeff Prince has filed nomination papers for the village president position and will be on the ballot for trustee as well.

The Colfax Messenger sent out questionnaires to the candidates.

Here are Davis’s answers to the questionnaire.

Davis, age 63, includes among his family significant other, Alisa; daughter Jessica; son Calvin; and son Dustyn; along with seven grandbabies “who are not so babyish anymore.”

• What is your occupation?

I am a semi-retired laborer with Anderson Bridges and was formerly self-employed for more than 35 years.

• What is your educational background?

I am a high school graduate who is a “self learner.”

• Why did you decide to run for village president?

I believe I am a good leader and a good listener.

• What do you believe to be the two biggest issues facing the Village of Colfax?

The village board should continue to improve our village, making it the best it can be.

The village board also should continue with our residential growth and to grow the industrial park with more business opportunities.

• How would you go about addressing these issues?

I want to hear from our village citizens, and I will do my best to address those concerns.

• Anything else you would like voters to know?

Being a self-taught person in the business area and having a belief in local gives me a better understanding of the area’s needs.