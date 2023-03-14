Colfax Public Library reports total circulation of 30,265 for 2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Public Library had a total circulation for 2022 of 30,265, according to the annual report dated February 15 filed by Lisa Bragg-Hurlburt, director of the Colfax Public Library.

Last year’s circulation of 30,265 compares to a total circulation of 34,598 for 2021, which was the highest circulation recorded in the last 20 years, according to statistics Bragg-Hurlburt provided in 2022.

Circulation was in the lower 30,000s in 2019, 2016, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2007.

In 2001, the Colfax Public Library’s circulation was 19,098, and by 2003, circulation had reached 26,069.

In 2020, circulation was 28,506.

Children’s materials had a circulation of 18,415 in 2022 and accounted for nearly 61 percent of the total circulation.

In 2021, the children’s circulation was 57 percent of the total, while 20 years ago, the children’s circulation was 35 percent of the total.

Out of the total circulation in 2021 of 34,598 — 19,767 were children’s materials.

Library users

Out of the total number of registered users of the Colfax Public Library, 222 were residents of the Village of Colfax and 655 were residents living outside of the Village of Colfax.

The number of library visits in 2022 was 3,022.

The Village of Colfax appropriated $60,000 for the library’s budget in 2022, while Dunn County provided $88,199.

The payment from Chippewa County for library services in Colfax used by Chippewa County residents was $5,511, along with $290 from Barron County for Barron County residents and $17 from Eau Claire County for Eau Claire County residents.

The total operating expenditures for 2022 included $77,981 for library employee salaries, $31,250 for employee benefits, $7,039 for print materials, $1,740 for electronic materials and $2,098 for audio-visual materials.

Expenses also included $6,009 for IFLIS/MORE maintenance and $24,508 in other operating expenses.

IFLIS was formerly known as the Indianhead Federated Library System, and MORE stands for My Online Resource.

Books and materials

The number of books in print at the Colfax Public Library in 2022 was 9,808, which included 1,054 new books added to the collection.

The number of electronic books available was 176,442, along with 347 audio materials and 73,048 downloadable electronic audio materials.

The library had 1,215 video materials in 2022, which included 92 new videos.

The Colfax library also had five hotspots and iPads in 2022 and three public computers.

The number of uses of public wireless Internet at the Colfax Library in 2022 was 4,421.

The number of in-person programs for children ages birth to five in 2022 was 76, with a total attendance of 983.

The total number of in-person programs at the Colfax Public Library in 2022 for children ages six to 111 was four, with a total attendance of 225.

The total number programs for young adults aged 12 to 18 was 16, with a total attendance of 61.

The total number of programs for adults was 12, with an attendance of 45, and there was one general interest program for all ages with an attendance of 20.

The programs at the library included Story Time, Summer Reading, Adult Book Club, Teen Book Club, Bubbles in the Park, First Grade Story Time, Second Grade Library Day, Head Start Story Time, and an Edgar Allan Poe Halloween program.