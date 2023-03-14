Colfax girls fall in state semifinal game to Laconia Spartans

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

GREEN BAY — It’s been 10 years since a Colfax girls basketball team made the drive across the state to the Resch Center in Green Bay to play in the WIAA state tournament. But after knocking off two number 1 teams in the sectional, this year’s group of girls earned the right to make their own trip in hopes of returning with a state championship.

The Vikings were a number 3 seed in the group of four teams and faced the number 2 seed Laconia in the Division 4 state semifinal game held Thursday evening, March 9. The Vikings fell behind early to the Spartans and although they have been able to come from behind to win games previously, this time it didn’t happen and they lost 58-35. Laconia went on to win the state championship two days later with a win over the number 1 seed and top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas.

Laconia was the Division 4 runner-up at the state tournament a year ago, losing to Mineral Point and they had all intentions of making it to the finals again. The Spartans were 25-3 when the game began, and 13-1 in the Flyway Conference.

Laconia started the game by forcing Colfax into a couple of bad passes and blocked a shot while they scored seven points off those turnovers. McKenna Shipman finally broke through for Colfax with a layup and Jeanette Hydukovich scored on a put back and they were down 11-4, and Autumn Niggemann hit a jumper just outside the paint to get them a little closer.

The Spartans used a five-point run to increase their lead before Shipman scored in the paint and another five Spartan points made it 21-8. The Viking defense caused a Laconia turnover allowing Hydukovich to score from close range off a Molly Heidorn assist but the Spartans continued to score in bunches, pulling ahead 26-10.

Shipman scored the final nine points of the half for Colfax on two close range shots, a triple and a couple of free throws but the Vikings trailed at the break 30-19.

“I think Laconia had a slight advantage since being there last year,” Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said. “Having experienced the state floor before, I think they weren’t as nervous as some of my kids,” she added.

Colfax has been behind at halftime in several contests this year, so an 11-point deficit didn’t seem to cause any panic on their part. Coach Sarauer usually found a way to motivate her team while making some changes in their game strategy, resulting in a lot of wins this past season.

The second half started pretty well for the Vikings with Shipman hitting a pair of free throws, and Hydukovich scoring on a layup. But the Spartans continued to add points and by the time Jada Anderson knocked down a free toss for the Vikings, it was 39-24 for Laconia. Shipman scored on a fast break layup with an Anderson assist but as it would turn out, those were Shipman’s final points of the game with over 12 minutes to go.

With Shipman being closely guarded the rest of the way, Aynsley Olson tried to pick up the shooting slack with a layup and a free throw while Niggemann drained a three-point shot to keep the deficit at 15, down 47-32. Jordyn Bowe drilled her own triple a little later and they were down 47-35 with six minutes to go.

But the shooting streak just wasn’t going to happen as they missed their final seven shot attempts, including three from long range. Meanwhile,the Spartans scored the final 11 points of the contest to finish off the 23-point win.

“Laconia did everything we thought that they were going to do,” coach Sarauer said. I think the biggest thing was we just turned it over too many times early from nerves. I think we dug ourselves too big of a hole and against a team like that who has a lot of kids who can put it in the basket and also defend so well, it was hard to cut into the deficit,” she added.

Shipman finished the game with 17 points including five deuces, a triple and 4-of-4 free throws. She collected four rebounds and a pair of assists. Hydukovich added six points and led the Vikings in rebounds with six, while Niggemann scored five points, Jordyn Bowe and Olson both scored three each and Anderson added a free throw. Colfax made just 3-of-15 three-point shots and were 6-for-10 from the charity stripe. Colfax had 12 turnovers in the contest and forced the Spartans into 10.

Laconia was led by Tierney Madigan with 19 points and Molly Duel with 13. The Spartans drilled 8-of-9 free tosses and were 4-16 from behind the arc. They out rebounded the Vikings 31-23 and scored 36 of their points in the paint with 10 coming off fast breaks.

Colfax ended their season with a 21-7 record and will say goodbye to a pair of seniors, Molly Heidorn and Aynsley Olson.

“I told Molly and Aynsley after that game that they did a great job leading the team and that’s exactly what I hope from the two seniors,” coach Sarauer said. “It was great for them to be able to end their high school basketball careers in Green Bay at state,” she concluded.