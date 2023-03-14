Colfax Board of Education candidate Jodi Kiekhafer

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — Colfax Board of Education member Jodi Kiekhafer will be one of four candidates on the ballot in the April 4 election for three positions on the school board.

In addition to Kiekhafer, the candidates will include incumbents Jaclyn Ackerlund and Ken Bjork along with candidate Denise Solberg.

The Colfax Messenger sent out questionnaires to the Board of Education candidates.

Here are Kiekhafer’s answers:

Kiekhafer, age 60, is married to her husband, Michael, and they have three sons: Logan (Heather), Teren (Jadra) and Ethin (Isabella).

• What is your occupation?

I am a registered nurse.

• What is your educational background.

I earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

• Why did you decide to run again for the Colfax Board of Education?

I have chosen to run again for the board in an effort to continue to provide support and ideas to school administration. Previous educational learning experiences and discussions have provided me with insight into the processes and goals here at Colfax schools and living in the district for 30 plus years has provided me with a strong tie to the community. In working with School Administration in the past, a significant drop in the mill rate and taxes for school district residents has been achieved and I look forward to being able to continue this trend.

• What do you believe to be the two biggest issues facing the Colfax school district?

One issue is the financial challenges that are ongoing for not just Colfax but for all school districts. This includes the ability to retain and hire quality staff and support a variety of extracurricular activities to provide students a complete educational experience.

Another issue is being able to provide a quality and pertinent curriculum for the students so they are prepared for career choices post graduation, whether those choices are continuing education or immediate entry into the workforce.

• How would you go about addressing those issues?

I would address those issues by working with administration to explore creative funding options available as well as discussion and input from educators and parents on educational needs for the students.

• Anything else you would like voters to know?

Education of children in these rapidly changing times requires dedication and support of everyone involved. My family has a long history of attending CHS. Having had children go through this school system and grandchildren poised to begin here provides a direct and personal link for myself to the school. Serving as a school board member allows me to be able to provide expertise through previous experiences while at the same time providing a bridge between members of the community and school officials.