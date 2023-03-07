St. Croix Valley Genealogical Society to meet on March 16

Lois Abromitis Mackin will present “Beginning Genealogy Research” at the monthly meeting of St. Croix Valley Genealogical Society on March 16.

This presentation describes five steps for beginning and continuing your genealogical research (write down and organize what you know, decide what you want to learn, locate a useful source, learn from the source, and use what you have learned). Topics include how and where to research on the Internet as well as in libraries and archives and essential genealogical sources for beginners (census, vital records, church and cemetery records, passenger lists, and naturalization records).

The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7:00 p.m. in the meeting room of the First National Bank of River Falls. A Zoom link will be sent to SCVGS members for a virtual option. If you have any interest in starting your family history, this is the meeting to attend. Even if you are an intermediate or advanced researcher, you will learn something new from Lois Mackin. If you have any questions, contact Darcy at 715-307-5149.