Lotts-A-Meat issues voluntary class I recall of packaged meats

MADISON, Wis. — Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats sold wholesale and at retail. Unless otherwise noted below, the recalled products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 398 and includes:

Honey Ham Stick-No Nitrite or Nitrate Added, 1 lb. vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23.

Pork chops, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 8/12/22, 12/30/22, 1/27/23.

Pork steaks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 8/12/22, 1/27/23.

Pork roasts, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/27/23.

Sirloin, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/20/23.

Teriyaki beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/22.

Sweet maple bacon flavored snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/30/23.

Beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 1/22/23, 1/30/23.

Dill with pepper jack cheese snack stick or pickle with pepper jack cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23.

Jalapeno and cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/22/23.

Garlic beef snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23

Bacon, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 12/27/22.

Beef snack stick with cheese, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 7/12/22.

Products were sold at retail in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek and New Auburn. This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products include undeclared allergens, undeclared restricted ingredients, and were produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Timothy Lotts, Lotts-A-Meat, at (715) 568-2222.