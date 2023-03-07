Glenwood City HS musicians perform at State Capitol

Each year, WMEA sponsors school music group concerts in the State Capitol Rotunda during March. The concerts kick off as a celebration of NAfME’s Music In Our Schools Month and offer groups an opportunity to perform in this beautiful Wisconsin landmark.

The Glenwood City High School Clarinet and Trombone Choirs were one of ten groups from around the state selected to kick off this concert series on March 1st.

For more than 30 years, March has been officially designated by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) for the observance of Music In Our Schools Month® (MIOSM®), the time of year when music education becomes the focus of schools across the nation.

The purpose of MIOSM is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children – and to remind citizens that school is where all children should have access to music.

The Clarinet Choir members are: Callie Augusen, Kayley Dickmann, Greta Draxler, Alena Albrecht, Elsja Meijer, Evelyn Radintz, Stephanie Anderson, Lyra Ketola, Mali Draxler, Kiley Leduc, and Michaela Blaser.

The Trombone Choir consists of: Hailey Monn, Will Standaert, Mitchell Main, Noah Brite, Cole Wakeling, Charlie Lamb, Nick Hierlmeier, Sam Cassellius, and Blake Wakeling

The Glenwood City Music Department consists of the following staff members: Maddie LeBouton (K-3 Music & 6-12 Vocal), Matt Lamb (2-5 Music and 5-12 Instrumental), Connie Root (band lessons), Nancy Wucherpfennig (band lessons), and Noah VanderLoop (UW-EC student teacher)