Colfax contracts with Hydrocorp for cross-connection inspections at $3,024

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Village Board has contracted with Hydrocorp to continue cross-inspections for residential service connections in the village for the amount of $3,024.

The state Department of Natural Resources requires so many residences and/or commercial properties to be inspected per year to prevent backflow contamination of municipal water sources, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator clerk-treasurer, at the Colfax Village Board’s February 27 meeting.

In 2021 and 2022, the proposal was for 34 inspections and up to 62 inspections for $4,296, she said.

This year’s proposal is to inspect 30 residential service connections with an overall total of up to 38 inspections, including follow up compliance inspections, Niggemann said.

The Colfax Village Board unanimously improved the contract with Hydrocorp in the amount of $3,024.

Voting in favor of the motion were Village President Jody Albricht and Village Trustees Margaret Burcham, Jeff Prince and Jen Rud.

Village Trustees Carey Davis, Anne Jenson and Gary Stene were absent from the meeting.

Street sweeping

The Colfax Village Board has approved adding an option for a multi-year contract to the advertisement for bids for street sweeping.

Burcham noted that the village advertises for street-sweeping bids every year and that it might be easier to have a multi-year contract for two years or three years.

For many years, Don’s Sweeper Service, owned by Don Logslett of Colfax, has been the only bidder for street sweeping, with the annual price ranging from $6,500 to $6,800.

In 2020, Stout Construction submitted a bid in the amount of $19,440 for the year.

Albricht questioned whether Don’s Sweeper Service would be able to do the work this year since the street sweeper is sitting at Tainter Machine and is in need of repair.

Logslett completed the last street sweeping in October of 2022, and the street sweeping schedule has been once in April or May, again in early July and then the final street sweeping in October after the leaves have fallen off the trees, Niggemann said.

Logslett is trying to sell the business, she noted.

If an extra street sweeping is required for a special event of some kind, there is an additional per hour cost, Niggemann explained.

Don’s Sweeper Service does a good job, and Logslett’s timing is perfect. A multi-year contract would be easier for the village board and for Logslett, Burcham said.

A multi-year option can easily be added, Niggemann said.

The street sweeping bid would be advertised in March, she said.

The village board unanimously approved adding a multi-year option to the street sweeping contract.

In 2018, the contract with Don’s Sweeper Service was $6,550 and $96 per hour for additional street sweeping.

In 2019, the contract with Don’s Sweeper Service was for $6,550 and $104 per hour for additional street sweeping.

In 2020, the contract with Don’s Sweeper Service was for $6,700 and $104 per hour for additional street sweeping.

In 2021, the contract with Don’s Sweeper Service was for $6,550 and $120 per hour for additional street sweeping.

In 2022, the contract with Don’s Sweeper Service was for $6,850 and $115 per hour for additional street sweeping.

Lagoon update

Niggemann reported that the village has received the $592,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the project to stabilize the Red Cedar River bank so the river will not wash out the village’s wastewater treatment lagoons.

The village can still be audited by the federal government for seven years after the close-out on the CDBG funds, she noted.

February primary

In her administrator-clerk-treasurer report, Niggemann communicated that there are 630 registered voters in the village.

Prior to the February 21 primary, there were 626 voters, with four voters registering on election day.

The total number of voters for the February 21 primary was 132, with 21 absentee voters and 111 election day voters.

The turnout for the February 21 primary was 20.95 percent, while the Village of Colfax average for the February election is 15 percent.

April election

Niggemann’s administrator-clerk-treasurer report included the information that in addition to Jeff Prince being a candidate on the ballot for village president in the April 4 election, incumbent Village Trustee Carey Davis has registered as a write-in candidate.

As a write-in, Davis will not appear on the ballot.

In addition, incumbent trustees Jeff Prince and Margaret Burcham will be on the ballot, and incumbent Village Trustee Jen Rud will be a registered write-in candidate.

As a write-in, Rud will not appear on the ballot.

Write-in candidates must register with the village clerk in order for any votes cast for them to count.

People interested in being a write-in candidate must completed a CF-1 Campaign Finance Registration Form on or before Friday, March 31, 2023, by noon.

If the village board ends up with any vacancies, the village board can request that anyone interested in filling a vacancy can write a letter of interest, and then the village board would vote to appoint individuals to open vacancies.