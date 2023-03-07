Bail set at $100,000 cash for Colfax man in possession of methamphetamine

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by LeAnn R. Ralph

EAU CLAIRE — Bail has been set at $100,000 cash for a 30-year-old Colfax man charged in Eau Claire County with possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Dalton D. Clayton, County Highway N, Colfax, appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for an initial appearance on February 24 before Judge Sarah Harless.

Clayton is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine in an amount greater than 50 grams with a modifier of a second and subsequent offense and as a repeat offender; one felony count of possession of THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) as a second or subsequent offense and as a repeat offender; and one misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and as a repeat offender.

According to online court records, prosecuting attorney Kelly Ronquist requested a $100,000 cash bail, although defense attorney Rachel Robole noted that Clayton was on a probation hold and asked for a lower cash bail.

Judge Harless set bail at $100,000 cash with the conditions that Clayton have no contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities, except in a therapeutic setting; that he is to maintain absolute sobriety; and that he must comply with pre-trial monitoring services with possible testing based on the monitoring level if he is released on bail.

Clayton is scheduled for another court appearance April 5 before Judge Michael Schumacher.

Drug task force

The amount of methamphetamine discovered is reportedly one of the largest drug seizures by the West Central Drug Task Force.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department’s Facebook page on a post dated February 27, a West Central Drug Task Force investigation recently “led to a traffic stop in which almost five pounds of methamphetamine was seized by investigators.”

The methamphetamine has a street value of approximately $118,000, representing one of the largest drug seizures in the history of the West Central Drug Task Force, according to the Facebook post.

According to news reports quoting the criminal complaint, investigators received information from an anonymous source that Clayton was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

When a traffic stop was conducted, investigators found a backpack in the vehicle that contained three bags of a white crystalline substance.

Investigators later confirmed Clayton was in possession of nearly 1,919 grams of methamphetamine, according to news reports.