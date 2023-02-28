Hamman medals in first state wrestling meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON — In her first trip to the state wrestling championships, Kendra Hamman earned a medal.

The Bloomer/Colfax junior finished fifth in the girls’ 185-pound weight class at the 2023 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships held last Thursday through Saturday, February 23-25 in the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus.

This was the second annual WIAA-sponsored girls’ state tournment. The girls’ first state meet was held last year in La Crosse but this season it was brought into the same meet and venue as the boys’ state championships which celebrated its 80th year.

Hamman finished 3-2 in this year’s state tournament with all three victories coming via pin falls.

She wrestled twice in Thursday’s opening day of state-tournament action. In the round of 16, Hamman pinned fellow junior Gwen Breckheimer (16-14) of Chilton/Hilbert in 1:13. A few hours later, she followed that with a pin in near identical time, putting another junior, Kahlyn Geiger (30-11) of Muskego, to the mat just 1:12 into their quarterfinal’s bout.

With those two wins, Hamman qualified for Friday night’s semifinal round. Unfortunately, the Bloomer/Colfax wrestler was pinned by Keela Deering (13-5) of Clintonville in 1:36. Deering went on to finish as the state runner-up the following evening.

In Saturday morning’s consolation semifinals, Hamman was again the victim of a pin fall. This time it was Rhinelander senior Abby Swanson (19-7) that put her on the mat with just a second left in the opening period.

In her final match of the state meet and season, Hamman came through with her third pin in as many days. Facing Gwen Breckheimer for a second time, Hamman ended the match in 1:50 to earn the fifth-place medal and a spot on Saturday night’s awards podium.

Hamman capped a success season with a 6-4 record.