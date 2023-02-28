Boyceville girls fall in regional opener to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — In last Tuesday’s WIAA Division 4 girls’ regional basketball quarterfinal which was hosted by Boyceville, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser started fast.

In the “Battle of the Bulldogs”, ninth-seeded Chetek-Weyerhaeuser opened the contest with a 10-0 run and never trailed en route to posting a 60-42 first-round win in the February 21 contest that knocked eighth-seeded Boyceville out of the playoffs.

The season-ending loss left Boyceville with an 8-16 record for the year. Meanwhile, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (9-17) advanced to the February 24 regional semifinal where it was soundly beaten by top-seed Phillips, 71-30, who went on to defeat Ladysmith the following night to win the regional title and earn a berth in this week’s sectional tournament.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was able to work the basketball inside to open the game as it built that 10-0 lead before senior Rachel Montgomery finally put Boyceville on the scoreboard with a free throw five minutes into the game.

Fellow Boyceville senior Hailey Hanestad and junior Hannah Dunn each sank a pair of triples to cut Boyceville’s deficit to 27-19 with just over three minutes to play in the first half. But, then Boyceville began to experience some foul trouble.

Hanestad was whistled for her third foul of the first half and had to go to the bench. And with Montgomery already on the sideline with a pair of infractions, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser closed out the half with three consecutive hoops to lead 33-19.

In the second half, Boyceville trailed by as many as 24 points after Montgomery had to exit the game once again after picking up her third and fourth fouls within six second of one another with 16 minutes remaining to be played.

During that span the only points Boyceville managed where a basket and a pair of free throws by Cora Leslie, who subbed for Montgomery.

When the senior post player re-entered the game with under eight minutes left, Montgomery quickly picked her fifth foul and was out of the game.

That’s when Dunn and Hanestad tried to rally Boyceville. Dunn canned consecutive triples and made a pair of free tosses while Hanestad scored a hoop and went 3-for-4 at the line to slice the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser lead to a dozen points.

But, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser once gain found openings inside and hit three straight buckets in the paint and then closed out the game by hitting five of their final seven charity tosses to win by 18 points.

With four of Boyceville’s six triples, Dunn finished with a team-leading 14 points. Hanestad had the team’s other two long balls to tally 11 points.

Boyceville finished just 13-for-54 shooting including 6-for-26 from behind the arc and were 10-for-15 at the line.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser had three players score in double figures. Hannah Solie and Zoe Nelson each shared game-high honors with 15 points. Solie accounted for all three of her team’s three-point makes. Nelson, meanwhile, hauled in 11 rebounds and went 5-for-7 at the free throw line. Ali Jenson added 11 points, seven rebounds and had three blocks for C-W.

It was the final game for four Boyceville seniors. Saying goodbye to the program were Rachael Montgomery, Hailey Hanestad, Abby Schlough and Cambrie Reisimer.