Moving ahead with disposing of city owned property

GLENWOOD CITY—The City Council is moving ahead with plans to sell the old school property and land that once was used by the local Saddle Club located along State Highway 128 just south of the fair grounds.

But, at the beginning of the City Council meeting, members of the Glenwood City Elementary School Student Council opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Lynn McIntyre. From Cedar Corporation out of Menomonie presented the council with maps of the old school property located along East Oak Street and with plans to discontinue an alley that runs east and west off of Third Street to Sixth Street. That alley is plotted on city maps, but was never developed.

The Council also approved a Certified Survey Map (CSM) of the Saddle club grounds, which the city is planning to sell, and a CSM of the old dump site.

In another land item was a parcel of land that the owners wished to donate to the city. The parcel is located on the north side of Third Street, south of Maple Street, and is a very steep lot now covered with pine trees. Council member Ben DeGross spoke in favor of not accepting this donation saying, “It would not be good for us, and we are trying to get rid of land.” Council members Steve Lee stated, “It is a great gesture, but we should not accept it.” The council then voted not to accept the land.

Rob Unruh, council president introduced the members of the Elementary Student Council and later informed the council about the resignation of Police Chief Robert Darwin. He praised Darwin for his many years of service to the city and informed the council that officer Joe Klatt will be interim police chief.

The council heard a report from Kevin Fry about the summer recreation program. He spoke about the activities of last summer and how they raised funds to support the program. “We did a good job of giving back to the kids,” Fry told the council.

He also noted that at Hinman Field there is a need for a couple of batting cages, and he suggested that the old tennis court could be used for that purpose. Fry noted, “We we’re getting $2,000 a year from the city, but we did not need it last year and we still have over $7,000 in our account.”

Rochelle Karlson, the Library Director gave her report by telling the council that last year the library had 524 city residents as “Registered Users” and 502 non-residents. She also touched on several subjects about the library including that Peter Rabbit Story time is twice a week and they have been averaging 34 kids each session, and on March 2 will be Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party from 4 to 6.

Tim Kusilek from Nextgen addressed the council about their summer activities. His report stated: “Nextgen Broadband will soon begin an Advanced Fiber Network project in your area. The Fiber to the home project will bring fiber optic infrastructure to all residents that will support next-generation Internet speeds for future service.” He quizzed the council about the need for permits to allow them to do trenching and boring for the installation of the needed facilities. The council informed him that a permit was not need, but they must keep the public works department abreast of what is happening.