Market and Johnson awarded bid for GC Schools’ CTE and FACS renovations

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — Market and Johnson of Eau Claire was awarded the construction work for the Glenwood City School District’s Career and Technical Educations (CTE) and Family and Career Sciences (FACS) renovations project at the high school/middle school during the Board of Education’s February 13 regular meeting.

Market and Johnson turned in the low bid of $2,039,688 for the construction work on the project which is slated to begin prior to the start of the summer break. It is anticipated that a majority of the project will be completed by the end of August in time to start the new school year.

Another Eau Claire firm, Rhom Construction, LLC, also bid on the project, but its cost to do the construction came in at $2,174,901.

The total cost of renovations are expected to come in around $2,667,700 which includes the base construction cost along with $136,525 for mechanical units, $403,700 for fees, testing and printing and another $108,000 for contingency funds. The district has been putting money in its Fund 40 account over the past several years to pay for the proposed renovations.

During this meeting, the board also approved a proposal put forth by Superintendent Tim Johnson at its January 23 meeting to begin the school ten minutes earlier each day as a measure to make up for lost instructional minutes this school year due to school closure. With the board’s unanimous approval, school will begin at 8:10 a.m. each day instead of 8:20 a.m. beginning Monday, February 28 and continuing for the remainder of this school year.

Johnson did note that pick up times for bus routes would remain unchanged with the exception of bus 11 (Kraig Konder, driver) which will be adjusted 10 minutes earlier to accommodate the new start time.

Under the consent agenda, the board approved the hiring of some spring sports coaches. Filling vacancies were Angela Williams as the C-team high school track coach, Maddie Lebouten as a middle school track coach, Jim Williams as a volunteer track coach and Randy Ketola as an assistant high school golf coach.

During this portion of its agenda, the board also accepted a $500 donation in memory of late band director John Clair from Helen Limberg to help defray the cost of the Clarinet Choir’s trip to Madison and a $415 grant the Glenwood City Ag program received fro the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin. The grant will help the agricultural education program to establish a basic knowledge of nature among the district’s pre-kindergarten through first grade students.

The FFA’s participation in the EDGE Conference, designed for grades 7-10, slated for March 23 and 24 in Stevens Point and the State FFA Convention which will be held June 12-15 in Madison were also approved.

Finally, the board listened to the vocal trio of Lyra Ketola, Haylie Hannah and Sydney Grant who sang a pair of acapella pieces during the community comments portion of the meeting. Band instructor Matt Lamb, who attended the meeting with the young ladies, told members that Glenwood City would be hosting the local Solo and Ensemble contest on March 9. Schools participating would include Glenwood City, Boyceville, Colfax, Spring Valley and Mondovi.