Elk Mound boys earn 2nd seed, Colfax gets home playoff game
The Elk Mound boys earned a number two seed and first-round bye in the upcoming WIAA boys’ state basketball tournament series which gets underway next Tuesday, February 28 with regional quarterfinal matches.
Meanwhile, Colfax was awarded a home game to open the tournament.
The Mounders boys, who are currently 17-5 and lead the Dunn-St. Croix Conference by one game over Durand-Arkansaw, were rewarded with the number two seed in the lower half bracket of sectional 1 in Division 3. Elk Mound will host the winner of the Arcadia (#7) versus Mauston (#10) contest on Friday, March 3. A win by the Mounders would put them in the regional championship the following evening, March 4.
Colfax (11-11) received the #8 seed in lower half bracket of sectional 1 in Division 4 and will host Blair-Taylor (#9) in a quarterfinal game next Tuesday, February 28. A win would get the Vikings a semifinal road contest at the top seeded Crickets of Fall Creek on Friday, March 3. That regional final would also be played on Saturday, March 4.
The Division 3 and 4 sectional brackets are printed in this week’s Messenger and can also be found on the WIAA website, www.wiaawi.org.