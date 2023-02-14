Sempf resigns from Boyceville Village Board

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

It was learned at the monthly meeting of the Boyceville Village Board that board member Bill Sempf had tendered his resignation as a trustee. But the meeting was delayed because at the six p.m. starting time there was not a quorum of members present. Only three members were present at the appointed time, but shortly a fourth member of the board arrived and the meeting was underway.

With four members present the board could conduct village business. The two board members that were not at the meeting were Brad Stevens and Bill Sempf and Village President Lukas Montgomery informed the board that he had accepted Sempf’s resignation from the board.

Montgomery went on the praise Sempf for his interest in the Village and said, “he cares about our community.” Montgomery went on the inquire from members of the board about how to fill the vacant seat and suggested that the board wait until after the April election in hopes that someone would come forth as a write-in candidate and the board may choose that person. The board made no decision about appointing a member now to fill the open seat.

Montgomery approached a subject that he addressed a while back, about reducing he number of members on the board from six to five and he suggested that item be studied.

In other action the board heard reports from village department heads including Police Chief Greg Lamkin who informed the board that they handed 115 calls for service last month with 22 more calls that were handled by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

Lamkin’s report noted that they had five arrests and issued nine citations. His report listed several significant cases including a child abuse complaint received from Human Services and information was forwarded to the DA’s Office for review.

In another case a domestic dispute complaint was received regarding an incident in a school parking lot and again after investigating the case it was turned over to the DA’s Office as was information provided to the police department for a welfare check about unsafe living conditions. Lamkin’s report stated they had the health department and building inspector inspect the home and it was condemned. They assisted with finding the resident temporary housing.

“We responded to a report of an domestic dispute that just happened and the suspect fled the scene. We investigated and the suspect was later taken into custody and charged,” his report indicated.

Lamkin told the village board that he had used a $2,000 award to purchase some new furniture for his office.

Airport Improvments

Boyceville’s AirPort manager, Joel Timblin informed the board about the construction project and the small number of items that need to be addressed. He also noted that the project was more than $200,000 under budget. He later said that was due mostly from the sand fill that was mined on site instead of having it trucked in from a distance. “We have a lot of sand here,” he noted.

Public Works head, Don Rose reported about the water leak at Center Street and highway 170 that was repaired, and that this summer will be the five year inspection of the water tower. He indicated they will need a driver to go into the tank to inspect it and noted it may have to be painted.

Rose also addressed the proposal about the village purchasing two generators to be used in case of a power outage. President Montgomery asked Rose what happens when the power goes out and Rose answered, “Sewer pumps do not run.” Rose has a price a near $80,000 for the two units and that did not include installing and other work need to get them up and running.

Village Clerk Treasurer Brittany Halvorson had several items to discuss with the board including that the auditor found that $31,000 due from the county and had not been received and she said that the village has now received that payment.

Village President Montgomery had a long list of items that he had done this past month and then he spoke about getting the paper work completed to close down the municipal court and the will happen by the end of April.

Boyceville Lions Club member Brian Wolff addressed the board about the club’s doing Phase II of playground equipment and improves at Pafko Park and the board approved the proposal.

The board appointed Megan Mittlestadt as the village board’s representative on the Community Education Council.

Member Jonathan Farrell reported that the Library Director Ginny Julson will be retiring and her last day will be May 7.

Member Sonya Zebro reported that her committee would meet with the ambulance members in April and then meet with the fire department.

The board approved a contract with Jeff Hoff concerning the mowing of the RU collection site with board members noting that they were getting their money’s worth of work.