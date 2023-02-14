Nomination period open for Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2023 for three seats on the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board.

Producers who grow and sell potatoes in the following districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board:

District 1 – Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties

DATCP will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Producers must sign, notarize, and postmark completed nomination forms by March 31, 2023 and include signatures from at least five eligible growers other than the nominee. Growers should mail completed forms to P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. Growers who have not received a nomination form by March 1, 2023 or have other questions about the nomination process should email DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov.

DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election from May 10 through June 15, 2023. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2026.

About the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board

The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. This funding is used to support the potato industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes.