Long-serving Elk Mound school board member dies

By LeAnn R. Ralph

ELK MOUND — Loren Hanson, who has served on the Elk Mound Board of Eduction for 25 years, died January 29.

He was 69 years old.

“Loren was a person who has given his life to our community. The various organizations he was involved in were numerous, and his thoughts and ideas will be sorely missed. He served on the EMASD Board for over 25 years and his wisdom and forward thinking always revolved around what was best for our students,” said Eric Wright, superintendent of the Elk Mound school district.

“I will miss Loren’s humor and simply speaking with him. He had a special gift to put a smile on your face and to look at life in a positive way,” he said.

“Loren was so proud of his involvement with his family, farming, church and our EMASD Board. He was in his 25th year of service. Loren was an avid reader and researcher which provided great insights into different ideas and solutions which were so valued. His sense of humor was second to none. He will be so missed by all,” said Tim Sivertson, president of the Board of Education.

Loren Hanson was a member of the Elk Mound of Board of Education when the board was named the first place winner in the American School Board Journal’s 14th annual Magna Awards program in 2008 in the under 5,000 enrollment category for its board team development program.

In an effort to become more effective leaders, the school board implemented a team development plan that includes a monthly column in the school district newsletter and assigning two members to meet with the public for 30 minutes prior to each board meeting. The school board also recognizes district employees for exemplary work, is committed to a training program modeled by the Iowa Lighthouse Study and welcomes a student representative on the school board.

Hanson was a member of the Elk Mound school board, too, when the Board of Education presented a workshop under the Community Engagement section titled, “Living with Trust: The Elk Mound School District’s Journey in Board Development” at the National School Boards Association’s annual convention in Boston in 2012.

The Elk Mound Board of Education also had done a presentation at the Wisconsin Association of School Board convention several years prior to the workshop at the national convention.

Hanson and his wife, Diane, operated a dairy farm near Elk Mound.

A memorial service for Loren Hanson was held Saturday, February 11, at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Elk Mound.