Lady Vikings slide past Elmwood-Plum City Wolves

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

ELMWOOD -— Although the Colfax girls bounced back from a loss to Elk Mound a few days earlier with a win over Elmwood-Plum City, the score probably wasn’t what everyone expected.

After defeating the Wolves last month 60-37, this time around the Vikings struggled to get points on the board as they won 40-32 in Elmwood Friday, February 10.

After leading 16-8 midway through the first half, Colfax used a bucket by Kaysen Goodell to make it a 10 point advantage. E-PC came back with a 7-0 run and the Colfax lead was cut to 18-15.

The Vikings then went on their own streak with six points on single free throws by Aynsley Olson and McKenna Shipman along with a shot in the paint from Autumn Niggemann, and a very long deuce from Shipman as the buzzer sounded for a 24-15 halftime lead.

The second half is quite often the point where the Vikings start to pull away and they did have an 11-point advantage twice at 26-15 on a Goodell bucket and 28-17 on a fast break layup from Jeanette Hydukovich. The Wolves, however, got hot from outside as they drained a pair of triples and added two free throws to cut the Viking lead to 30-27.

Shipman scored in the paint along with Hydukovich on another fast break bucket, and after another Shipman shot from the top of the key it was 36-29. A free toss from the Wolves and another Shipman shot off an in-bounds pass put the score at 38-30. And the score stayed that way for a very long time. It was around six minutes before either team put any points up as they both missed on free throws, layups and three-point attempts while turning the ball over several times.

With 2:37 to go, the Wolves broke the cold spell with a shot in the lane and it was 38-32. The Viking defense shut the Wolves down again while Goodell canned a couple of free throws with 29 seconds left to seal the deal.

McKenna Shipman finished with 16 points to lead the Vikings, Kaysen Goodell added 11 and Aynsley Olson chipped in seven. Colfax shot just 6-for-18 from the charity stripe and had just a pair of three pointers, one each by Goodell and Shipman.

Elmwood-Plum City finished with four triples and were 4-for-7 at the foul line. Lily Webb topped all E-PC scorers with eight points, Allyson Fleishauer and Isabella Forster each tallied seven points.

Colfax (10-3, 15-6) will close out the regular season with a pair of home games. The Vikings hosted Fall Creek in a non-conference tilt Monday, February 13 and welcome Glenwood City, who has just one win so far this season, for Thursday’s conference and regular-season finale.