Elk Mound, Colfax receive first-round regional byes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Both the Elk Mound and Colfax girls’ basketball teams received first-round byes in their respective regional brackets.

The playoff seedings were released by the WIAA for all five girls’ divisions Sunday afternoon, February 12.

Playing in the top half of the Division 4 sectional, the Vikings received the number three seed and an opening round bye. They will host the winner of the Cumberland (#11) and Unity (#6) contest in a regional semifinal game set for Friday evening, February 24. A win would put Colfax in the regional championship the following day, February 25. The other side of the regional bracket features Cameron (#7), Webster (#10) and Cadott (#2).

Elk Mound will be playing in Division 3 for the WIAA tournament series. The Mounders received the number one seed in the bottom half bracket and a opening-round bye. The Mounder will host the victor of the Viroqua (#9) and Stanley-Boyd (#8) game in a regional semifinal contest on Friday, February 24. With a win in that game, Elk Mound would advance to the regional championship game the following day where it would take on the winner of the Mauston (#5) versus Wisconsin Dells (#4) regional semifinal.

The Division 3 and 4 sectional brackets are printed in this week’s Messenger and can also be found on the WIAA website, www.wiaawi.org.