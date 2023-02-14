Crash on Hwy 64 results in injury

DUNN COUNTY — At 7:43 a.m. on Monday February 13, 2023 a crash occurred on WIS 64 east bound at Hwy 25 North in Dunn County near Boyceville.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash at the intersection of Hwy 64 and Hwy 25 N involving a semi unit and a passenger car resulting in injury. A preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car made a left-hand turn in front of the semi unit. The driver of the car was trapped and was extricated by fire personnel and was later med- flighted. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting agencies included Dunn County Sheriffs Department, Boyceville EMS, Colfax EMS, Ridgeland Fire Department, Prairie Farm Fire Department, Dunn County Highway Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service Helicopter.

Names of parties invovled were being withheld pending notification of family.

No alcohol was involved in the crash and both parties were wearing seatbelts.