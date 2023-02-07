 Skip to content

GCSD well represented at all-conference honors band & choir festival

| |

ALL-CONFERENCE MUSICIANS — Members of the Glenwood City band and choir that participated in the Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference Honors Band and Choir are pictured above. This year’s event was held at Boyceville High School on January 25th and 28th. —photo submitted

The Glenwood City High School was well represented at the recent Dunn/St. Croix All-Conference Honors Band & Choir performance. This year’s event was held at Boyceville High School on January 25th & 28th.  Ms. LeBouton, choir director and Mr. Lamb, band director each conducted a piece at the concert. 

Glenwood City band members that participated: 

Flute – Kyra Flick

Oboe – Hailey Ketola

Clarinet – Mali Draxler, Lyra Ketola, Kiley Leduc, Elsja Meijer, Aleena Albrecht, Callie Augusen, Evelyn Radintz, Kayley Dickmann

Bass Clarinet – Michaela Blaser, Greta Draxler

Alto Sax – Owen Bauman ; Trumpet – Wyatt Thompson, Dakota Schone, Steven Booth, Blake Fayerweather, Tyler Harrington, Kailyn Brandt, Michael Wheeler

Horn – Kyra Dahl, Kloe Dahl, Isabel Davis, Opal Voeltz, Lillie McGee

Trombone – Nick Hierlmeier, Noah Brite, Blake Wakeling, Charlie Lamb, Sam Casselius,  Cole Wakeling 

Euphonium – Connor Berends, Brody Riba

Tuba – Mitchell McGee, Clayton Hoffman, Brody Olson

Percussion – Elek Anderson, Ian Radintz, Emily Tews, Zach Hill 

Choir members consisted of:

Soprano 1 – Haylie Hannah, Kenzie Price, Aubree Logghe

Soprano 2 – Haylee Schone, Gabriella Williams

Alto –  Allaina Johnson, Avery Rubenezer, Libby Wagner, Sydney Grant

Tenor – Max Janson

Bass – Jayden Quinn, Ilan Anderson, Aaron Brigham

Posted in Glenwood City Schools, School, Tribune Schools

Leave a Comment