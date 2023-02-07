GCSD well represented at all-conference honors band & choir festival
The Glenwood City High School was well represented at the recent Dunn/St. Croix All-Conference Honors Band & Choir performance. This year’s event was held at Boyceville High School on January 25th & 28th. Ms. LeBouton, choir director and Mr. Lamb, band director each conducted a piece at the concert.
Glenwood City band members that participated:
Flute – Kyra Flick
Oboe – Hailey Ketola
Clarinet – Mali Draxler, Lyra Ketola, Kiley Leduc, Elsja Meijer, Aleena Albrecht, Callie Augusen, Evelyn Radintz, Kayley Dickmann
Bass Clarinet – Michaela Blaser, Greta Draxler
Alto Sax – Owen Bauman ; Trumpet – Wyatt Thompson, Dakota Schone, Steven Booth, Blake Fayerweather, Tyler Harrington, Kailyn Brandt, Michael Wheeler
Horn – Kyra Dahl, Kloe Dahl, Isabel Davis, Opal Voeltz, Lillie McGee
Trombone – Nick Hierlmeier, Noah Brite, Blake Wakeling, Charlie Lamb, Sam Casselius, Cole Wakeling
Euphonium – Connor Berends, Brody Riba
Tuba – Mitchell McGee, Clayton Hoffman, Brody Olson
Percussion – Elek Anderson, Ian Radintz, Emily Tews, Zach Hill
Choir members consisted of:
Soprano 1 – Haylie Hannah, Kenzie Price, Aubree Logghe
Soprano 2 – Haylee Schone, Gabriella Williams
Alto – Allaina Johnson, Avery Rubenezer, Libby Wagner, Sydney Grant
Tenor – Max Janson
Bass – Jayden Quinn, Ilan Anderson, Aaron Brigham