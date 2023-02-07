GCSD well represented at all-conference honors band & choir festival

The Glenwood City High School was well represented at the recent Dunn/St. Croix All-Conference Honors Band & Choir performance. This year’s event was held at Boyceville High School on January 25th & 28th. Ms. LeBouton, choir director and Mr. Lamb, band director each conducted a piece at the concert.

Glenwood City band members that participated:

Flute – Kyra Flick

Oboe – Hailey Ketola

Clarinet – Mali Draxler, Lyra Ketola, Kiley Leduc, Elsja Meijer, Aleena Albrecht, Callie Augusen, Evelyn Radintz, Kayley Dickmann

Bass Clarinet – Michaela Blaser, Greta Draxler

Alto Sax – Owen Bauman ; Trumpet – Wyatt Thompson, Dakota Schone, Steven Booth, Blake Fayerweather, Tyler Harrington, Kailyn Brandt, Michael Wheeler

Horn – Kyra Dahl, Kloe Dahl, Isabel Davis, Opal Voeltz, Lillie McGee

Trombone – Nick Hierlmeier, Noah Brite, Blake Wakeling, Charlie Lamb, Sam Casselius, Cole Wakeling

Euphonium – Connor Berends, Brody Riba

Tuba – Mitchell McGee, Clayton Hoffman, Brody Olson

Percussion – Elek Anderson, Ian Radintz, Emily Tews, Zach Hill

Choir members consisted of:

Soprano 1 – Haylie Hannah, Kenzie Price, Aubree Logghe

Soprano 2 – Haylee Schone, Gabriella Williams

Alto – Allaina Johnson, Avery Rubenezer, Libby Wagner, Sydney Grant

Tenor – Max Janson

Bass – Jayden Quinn, Ilan Anderson, Aaron Brigham