Boyceville girls suffer losses to Augusta, Elk Mound

Slow starts and a struggling offense were the main culprits in the Boyceville girls latest losses on the basketball court.

Playing a non-conference contest at home last Tuesday, January 31 against Augusta, Boyceville scored just three points through the midway point of the opening half and trailed 28 to 12 at halftime. The Bulldogs rallied for 21 points in the second half but the comeback fell short as the Beavers took the game 41-33.

Two days later, Boyceville traveled to Elk Mound for a Dunn-St. Croix contest against the first-place and once beaten Mounders. Elk Mound (11-0, 19-1) catapulted to a commanding 44 to 9 advantage by intermission and then cruised to a 64 to 20 win in the Thursday, February 2 game.

With these most recent losses, the Bulldogs are 2-9 in conference and 6-13 with just four gamed remaining on the regular-season slate.

Boyceville will host a pair of conference foes this week. Elmwood-Plum City played in the Dog House last night, Tuesday, February 7, and rival Glenwood City will be in town this Friday, February 10 for a rematch in what is billed as the 12th annual Coaches versus Cancer contest. The Bulldogs will be at home for its final two games of the regular season. They host Pepin/Alma in a Monday, February 13 non-conference contest before closing out the conference and regular season against Mondovi on Thursday, February 16.

Augusta

A three-point hoop by Sarah Stoveren were the only points the Boyceville girls could muster in first nine minutes of their home non-conference game versus the Augusta Beavers on Tuesday evening.

Although the Beavers led just 13-3 at that point, the Bulldogs never managed to get much closer trailing 28-12 at half. And despite a 21-point effort in the second half that saw Boyceville close its deficit to single digits, the Bulldog rally ultimately fell short as they lost 41-33 to Augusta.

“Our trend of starting slow put us in a hole we couldn’t work out of again,” said Jay Lagerstrom, Boyceville head coach. “Unforced turnovers and missed shot in the first half set the tone.”

“The girls played hard in the second half and got the game back to looking respectful, but we have to put a complete game together to win,” he added.

Sarah Stoveren made a pair of triples in that opening frame along with two free throws for eight of the Bulldogs 12 first-half points.

Senior Hailey Hanestad and junior Hannah Dunn, who were both held scoreless in the first half, tallied eight points each in the second half to finish with the Bulldogs scoring lead along with Stoveren. Abby Schlough scored seven points which included one of the Bulldogs’ four three pointers.

Boyceville finished just 14-for-58 shooting (24 percent) but made 9 of its 12 foul shots.

Augusta’s Kennedy Korger led all scorers with 17 points while teammate Sam Winsce added ten. The Beavers finished with just 11 hoops, three of which came from beyond the three-point arc, but took 27 free throw attempts, making 16 which proved the difference in the contest.

Elk Mound

Playing in Elk Mound on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs were simply overwhelmed by the first-place Mounders who streaked to a 44 to 9 halftime advantage thanks to a 17-point effort from sophomore Ellie Schiszik and five, first-half triples.

Boyceville was stuck on five points for much of the first half as Elk Mound put in score after score.

With the large lead, the Mounders substituted freely throughout the final stanza en route to the 64-20 win.

Senior Abby Schlough led the Bulldogs in scoring with a pair of second-half triples for six points. Hannah Dunn and Sarah Stoveren, who had Boyceville’s other trey, each finished with five points. The Bulldogs had just seven baskets in the contest and made only three of its 10 free tosses.

Elk Mound had 11 players score points led by 19 from Ellie Schiszik. Tori Blaskowski added 11 and Stella Rhude nine. The Mounders made a half dozen threes and finished 10-for-15 at the free throw line.