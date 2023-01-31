Lady Vikings split pair of D-SC games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

After defeating the Durand Panthers earlier in the season, the Colfax girls had high hopes of pulling off another win, but instead they allowed a 10-point halftime lead to disappear and fell to the Panthers 48-43 in overtime January 24 in Colfax. They came back however, with a lopsided win at Boyceville three days later by a score of 60-17.

The Vikings are now 12-4 overall and 7-2 in Dunn-St. Conference play, leaving them two games behind Elk Mound.

The Colfax girls traveled to Altoona Tuesday evening for a non-conference game against the Lady Railroaders. They return home Thursday, February 2 to take on Spring Valley. Mondovi will be in town on Friday, February 3 followed by rival Elk Mound next Tuesday, February 7.

Durand

The two teams had a tight match up back in early December with the Vikings prevailing 47-39 and it appeared from the get go this would turn out to be a close one again.

Both teams employed a full court pressure defense for just about the entire game which forced plenty of turnovers on both sides. The Vikings first three points of the game came from the foul stripe with Molly Heidorn hitting two shots and McKenna Shipman one. Durand pulled ahead 8-3 before Shipman scored twice, once from the top of the key and again after stealing the ball on an in-bounds pass by the Panthers.

Kaysen Goodell put Colfax ahead at 9-8 with a steal and end-to-end drive for a layup but the lead was short lived with a three pointer from Durand’s Brittany Diepenbrock. The Vikings went on a 10-point run started by five points from Aynsley Olson, followed by a Jada Anderson triple and a Shipman deuce and suddenly it was 19-11 for Colfax. Shipman hit a short jumper and Autumn Niggemann connected on a free toss and scored just before the half ended to put the Vikings up 24-14 at the intermission.

Durand started the second half with a trey but an Olson drive and another shot coming from a Shipman assist after yet another steal kept the Colfax lead at eight at 30-22. But a scoring drought by Colfax along with a couple of triples from the Panthers cut the Viking lead to 30-28 midway through the half.

Colfax seemed to gain some momentum after a shot from long range by Olson, a pair of Shipman free tosses and her shot from behind the arc put the Vikings up by eight again at 38-30. With two free throws by Anderson, Colfax had more breathing room, holding a ten-point advantage with 6:00 to go

The Panthers had other ideas however, as they knocked down a trio of triples, two on back-to-back shots by Diepenbrock and just like that it was 40-39 for Colfax with around 4:00 on the clock.

Shipman drilled her second trey of the half with several Panthers seemingly hanging all over her but a pair of Durand free throws made it 43-41 for Colfax. With 1:11 to go, Emma Hoyt dropped in a floater to knot the score and the Vikings had the ball but turned it over with :37 to go. The Panthers had a final chance to pull out the win but a stifling Colfax defense didn’t let them anywhere near the basket and it was overtime.

Things fell apart for the Vikings in the extra four minutes as they failed to score after turning the ball over several times and mis-firing on a bunch of shot attempts. Meanwhile, Sawyer Sabelko canned her fourth triple of the contest and a couple of Panther free throws put the game away.

Shipman was high scorer for Colfax with 17 points with three steals while Olson added 12 points and collected eight rebounds. Heidorn and Niggemann both had a trio of steals and Anderson scored seven points, snaring five rebounds with two steals. Jeannette Hydukovich led the team in rebounds with 10. The Vikings connected on 4-of-14 three-point shots and were 9-of-17 at the free throw line.

Diepenbrock scored 16 points for Durand as the Panthers drilled 11 triples and were 7-for-14 at the charity stripe.

Boyceville

After the nerve wracking game against Durand, the Vikings took on the Bulldogs in a rather anticlimactic contest. It took all of five seconds for Shipman to score off the opening tipoff from Hydukovich but Rachael Montgomery tied it up with a bucket. Little did anyone know, those would be the last points Boyceville would score until the last minute of the half.

During that 16 minutes or so, the Vikings put up 27 points including six from a pair of Goodell triples, four from two Olson deuces, seven from three shots in the paint by Hydukovich with a free toss, eight on two treys from Shipman and a shot in the lane and a deuce from Anderson. After a Bulldog free throw, Goodell finished the scoring with a drive in the lane to make it 31-3.

Boyceville opened the second half with a close range shot but Shipman and Anderson both hit from the paint to make it 35-5. Shipman then scored at will close to the hoop with three consecutive shots and freshman Brynn Sikora drained a triple to up the lead at 44-9. Olson drilled a trey and Hydukovich hit twice close to the hoop to get the score to 51-13 and the Bulldogs came up with their final four points to make it 51-17.

Goodell scored from long range for her third trey of the contest and tacked on a free throw, Sikora followed with her second long ball and Jordyn Bowe ended the contest, with two free throws.

Shipman kept her average up with 18 points while Goodell added 12 and Hydukovich tacked on 11. The Vikings connected on 4-of-8 free throws and nailed eight triples.

Montgomery led Boyceville with five points, her team went 3-for-9 from the charity stripe and a pair of triples.