Bulldog sweep in Bloomer gives Coach Olson 300th dual wrestling victory

Last Tuesday’s 5-school dual meet invitational at Bloomer High School turned out to be a very special evening for the Boyceville wrestlers and their head coach Jamie Olson,

That’s because Boyceville’s 45-28 opening-round victory over Arcadia at the January 24 meet was the 300th career dual win for Olson. His Bulldogs would go on to add to their coaches tally with wins over host Bloomer/Colfax, Thorp/Owen-Withee and Bruce to finish with a 4-0 record.

“300 wins means that I’m getting old and have been around a long time,” joked Olson of the milestone achievement.

“It defiantly means a lot to me, I’ve been blessed with great kids, great parents, and awesome assistant coaches,” continued Olson, who was inducted into the George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame this past November.

“My youth coaches have been amazing, along with a very supportive club. The school support that our program has received over the past 23 years has been wonderful. So, when you add all that up, getting to 300 was not that difficult! It’s defiantly been a group effort, I’ve been just lucky enough to be called the head coach,” Olson said.

“The relationships that I’ve built through this sport have meant the world to me and it’s rewarding to see all of these young men who struggled in school now having successful jobs and families. That’s what it is all about, the wins are just a bonus on top of that,” he concluded.

Boyceville finished out the week competing in the North Branch, MN Invitational on Friday, January 27 where Bash Nielson, Zach Hellendrung and Parker Coombs won individual titles. The Bulldogs placed third in the 8-team invite.

Boyceville will close out the regular and conference seasons with a pair of Dunn-St. Croix road duals this week. The Bulldogs wrestled in Spring Valley Tuesday and will be in Durand this Thursday, February 2.

The WIAA tournament series will get underway on Saturday, February 11 with the super regional competitions.

Bloomer Invitational

Boyceville swept its way through a 5-team, dual-style meet hosted by Bloomer last Tuesday, January 24.

The Bulldogs helped head coach Jamie Olson reach and surpass 300 dual wins after finishing 4-0 in the meet.

Boyceville started out with a 45-28 win over Arcadia which gave Olson his 300th career dual victory. That was followed by a 48-32 victory over host Bloomer/Colfax, a 60-24 thrashing of Thorp/Owen-Withee and finally a 54-18 battering of Bruce.

“We wrestled well in Bloomer, going 4-0 is always good,” said Olson. “Our young guys continue to get better and Bash continues to dominate. We’re now 15-6 on the year, so I’m happy with that.”

Senior Bash Nielson finished the meet with a 4-0 mark and three pins. Freshman Zach Hellendrung also went 4-0.

Parker Coombs, Zane Pierce, Landyn Leslie and Alex Obermueller all finished 3-1 and Jack Kurschner was 2-1.

Boyceville received 23 forfeits and registered 13 pins during the course of its four duals in Bloomer.

Boyceville 45, Arcadia 28

170-Gery Lopez (A) pinned Wilson Avolos (BV), 1:26; 182-Martin Aguilar (A) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 2:54; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Daniel Rodriguez (A), 0:50; 220-Parker Coombs (BV) pinned Eric Rodriguez (A), 1:01; 285-Zach Hellendrung (BV) received forfeit; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) received forfeit; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) received forfeit; 120-Heidi Hernandez (A) received forfeit; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) dec. Ivan Aguilar (A), 4-2; 132-Matthew Badillo (A) dec. Jack Kurschner (BV), SV-1 9-7; 138-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Logan Conrad (A), 1:50; 145-Ryker Benitz (BV) pinned Ben Kolstad (A), 3:03; 152-Nicolas Esteban (A) dec. Paul Kurschner (BV), 5-2; 160-Cruz Patzner (A) majored Zach Kersten (BV),10-0.

Boyceville 48, Bloomer/Colfax 32

195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Samy Espinal (B/C), 2:00; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) received forfeit; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Drew Ryder (B/C) majored Zane Pierce (BV,D 10-0; 113-Aiden Anderson (B/C) majored Rony Ramos (BV), 12-3; 120-Zeke Anderson (B/C) received forfeit; 126: Brison Tuschl (B/C) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 1:41; 132-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Jacob LaGesse (B/C), 1:07; 138-Victor Pattermann (BV) received forfeit; 145-James McElroy (B/C) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV), 1:04; 152-Paul Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 160-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) injury default Wilson Avolos (BV); 182-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit.

Boyceville 60, Thorp/Owen-Withee 24

220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Wyatt Wulff (T/OW), 1:39; 285-Nathan Zarins (T/OW) pinned Parker Coombs (BV), 3:15; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) received forfeit; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Cera Philson (T/OW), 2:54; 120-Steven Williams (T/OW) received forfeit; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 132-Jack Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 138-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 145-Connor Simington (T/OW) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV), 0:28; 152-Paul Kurschner (BV) pinned Colin Dallman (T/OW), 1:30; 160-Ben Heggemeier (T/OW) pinned Zach Kersten (BV), 3:52; 170-Wilson Avolos (BV) received forfeit; 182-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Caden Lane (T/OW), 1:49.

Boyceville 54, Bruce 18

285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Shelby Garcia (BR), 0:28; 113-Ronan Garcia (BR) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 2:23; 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 132-Jack Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 138-Harold Garcia (BR) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 5:04; 145-Ryker Benitz (BV) received forfeit; 152-Double Forfeit; 160-Andrew Fredrick (BR) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 3:27; 170-Wilson Avolos (BV) received forfeit; 182-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) received forfeit; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) received forfeit.

North Branch Invitational

The upper weights came to wrestle when the Bulldogs competed in the North Branch, MN Invitational held Friday, January 27.

Senior Bash Nielson, freshman Zach Hellendrung and junior Parker Coombs each finished their day 3-0 to cop first-place finishes in North Branch.

Nielson (31-7), ranked 8th in his Division 3 state weight class, scored pins in his semifinal and championship matches to take the 195-pound gold. He registered a pin over Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Wyatt Mulder in the finals.

Zach Hellendrung continued to find success in his freshman campaign as he too registered a pair of pins on his way to winning the title at 220 pounds. Hellendrung, who is ranked 5th at his weight in the Wisconsin Grappler’s D3 state poll, improved to 33-6 following his trio of wins at North Branch which included an 8-3 win over Fridley’s Gavin Gerhard in the championship match.

Junior Parker Coombs reached 20 wins as he took the heavyweight title with a 1:09 pin over Andrea Sanders, also of Fridley.

“Having three champs was a great night!” said Olson. “I was pumped for Parker Coombs. He continues to improve daily and his hard work paid off with a couple hard-fought wins.”

“Bash and Zach continue to be solid. These two beat some really good kids to win it,” added Olson.

Paul Kurschner finished third at 145 pounds, Landyn Leslie and Mark Knops placed fourth at 120 and 182 pounds, respectively. Fifth-place finishes were garnered by Jack Kurschner at 126 and Alex Obermueller at 132. Zane Pierce (106), Victor Pattermann (132) and Zach Kersten (160) placed sixth and Rony Ramos (113) and Ryker Benitz (138) took seventh.

Boyceville scored 140 points to place third in the 8-team invite. Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the team title with 305.5 points, Rush City-Braham was second with a score of 163.5.

“Taking third was a good accomplishment considering we have some kids out,” concluded Olson.