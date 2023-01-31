Bulldog boys win pair of non-conference games before falling to Durand-Arkansaw

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

As late rock n’ roll star Meat Loaf used to sing, “Two out of three ain’t bad”!

Playing three games last week, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team came away with a pair of non-conference victories before losing a conference contest to Durand-Arkansaw.

Competing in back-to-back non-conference games to open the week, the Bulldogs held on to defeat Eleva-Strum 75-74 in overtime last Monday, January 23 in a contest that was part of a doubleheader with the schools respective girls’ teams. The next evening, Tuesday, January 24, Boyceville traveled to Clayton and upended the Bears 59-51 for their second straight out-of-league win in as many days. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were unable make it three straight when they returned home last Thursday, January 26 to host defending conference champion and current co-leader Durand-Arkansaw in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest. The Panthers prevailed 67-46.

The Bulldogs, 2-6 and 9-8, had just one game on their docket this week, a January 31 contest in Spring Valley.

Eleva-Strum

After missing a few games due to concussion protocol, junior center Grant Kaiser has made his presence known to the Bulldogs’ opponents since returning to the starting lineup.

Kaiser scored 24 points in a non-conference game at home against Eleva-Strum Monday, January 23 to led his Bulldogs to a 75-74 overtime victory. Teammates Simon Evenson and Caden Wold contributed 14 points each in the win. Kaiser also had seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs led 37-33 at the half but the Cardinals held a 38 to 34 advantage in second half scoring to knot the game at 71 following the end of regulation play.

In the overtime period, Boyceville scored four points to Eleva-Strum’s three to pull out the one-point win.

Devin Halama led the Bulldogs with eight rebounds before fouling out of the game. Evenson topped the assists chart with seven while Wold had three steals.

Boyceville finished 36-for-94 shooting with seven triples and a 10-for-23 effort at the foul line.

Eleva-Strum connected on 12 of its 15 three-point attempts and was 9-for-10 at the line. Carter Gunderson led the Cardinals with 25 points.

Clayton

Just a day after dumping in 24 at home against Eleva-Strum, Kaiser scored 17 points while Evenson added 16 in a 59-51 Bulldogs’ win in Clayton Tuesday, January 24.

Boyceville held a 26 to 20 scoring advantage in first half and added to that in the second frame as they outscored the host Bears 33 to 31 over the final 18 minutes of action to secure the 59-51 win.

Caden Wold finished with seven points, three rebounds and four assists. Chase Hollister and Devin Halama tallied six points each with Hollister collecting a team high ten rebounds and Halama four rebounds and four assists. Kaiser added seven boards while Evenson and Nick Olson had six each. Olson also had four assists.

As a team, Boyceville was 6-for-15 from the three-point arc and 28-for-59 on shots overall. The Bulldogs made good on 9 of its 14 free throw attempts.

No team or individual stats were available for Clayton.

Durand-Arkansaw

After losing by just a dozen points when they played at Durand in early December, the Bulldogs were hoping to pull off the upset when the defending conference co-champs and current co-leader Durand-Arkansaw played in Boyceville last Thursday.

Instead, the Panthers (11-4) won by an even larger margin, taking the January 26 contest 67-46 to remain unbeaten in D-SC action.

No statistics for either team were available at Monday afternoon’s press time.