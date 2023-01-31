Boyceville girls drop three contests as losing streak grows to six straight

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Lady Bulldogs losing streak hit six when they dropped all three of their hardwood contests last week including a pair of Dunn-St. Croix conference match ups.

Playing a doubleheader with the boys’ teams, the ladies took to the home court last Monday evening, January 23 to face Eleva-Strum. A slow start doomed the effort as Boyceville lost the non-conference tilt 54-38. The next evening, Boyceville went to Spring Valley where they lost a 32-31 heartbreaker to the Cardinals. The Bulldog returned to the Dog House last Friday, January 27 to host defending conference champion Colfax who was coming off an overtime loss at home to Durand-Arkansaw. The Vikings used a 27-0 first half run to put the game away by halftime and went on to claim a 60-17 win which gave the Bulldogs their sixth straight loss.

Boyceville, 2-8 in conference games and 6-11 overall, will play two games this week. Augusta was in the Dog House last night to close out the month of January. Boyceville then plays at first-place Elk Mound on Thursday, February 2. Elmwood/Plum City is at Boyceville next Tuesday, February 7.

Eleva-Strum

Boyceville had no answers for Eleva-Strum’s Jaden Bautch when the two squads met as part of a doubleheader with their respective boys’ team on Monday, January 23.

Bautch scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the opening half as she helped stake the Cardinals to a 27-14 halftime lead.

A 24-point effort by Boyceville in the second half wasn’t enough, however, as Eleva-Strum doubled their score in that period to win 54-38.

Bautch finished with ten deuces and was 6-for-6 at the free throw line and was the game’s only player to score double digits.

Eight Bulldogs did register points with Sarah Stoveren netting a team high of nine. Zoey Hellendrung tallied six, Rachael Montgomery five and Abby Schlough, Cambrie Reisimer and Cora Leslie each finished with four points.

Boyceville made just 14 of its 28 free throw attempts. Eleva-Strum was 12-for-17 from the charity stripe.

Spring Valley

Boyceville held Spring Valley and its leading scorer, Mara Ducklow, to eight and six points (off a pair of threes), respectively, in the first half of the teams’ January 24 conference contest at the Red Birds’ nest.

With a 15 to 8 lead at the intermission, things were looking good for the Bulldogs.

And then the second half began.

Ducklow scored 13 points in that latter half to finish with 19 as she led the Cardinals’ comeback. Spring Valley outscored Boyceville 24 to 16 over the final 18 minutes of play to pull out a 32-31 victory. No other Cardinal had more than four points.

Sarah Stoveren, who finished with two of the Bulldogs three triples, led Boyceville in scoring for a second straight game with ten points, seven of which came in the final stanza. Abby Schlough hit Boyceville’s other three and went 5-for-10 at the free throw line to finish with eight points. Rachael Montgomery had six and Hailey Hanestad tallied four points.

Boyceville shot 23 free throws making 14 while Spring Valley went 4-for-6.

Boyceville

The Vikings took on the Bulldogs in a rather anticlimactic contest last Friday, January 27.

It took all of five seconds for Colfax’s McKenna Shipman to score off the opening tipoff from Jeanette Hydukovich but Hannah Dunn scored a bucket to tie it up for Bulldogs. Little did anyone know, those would be the last points Boyceville would score until the last minute of the half.

During that 16 minutes or so, the Vikings put up 27 unanswered points for a 29-2 advantage. A Bulldog free throw by Jaden Stevens ended the Colfax run, but Viking Kaysen Goodell finished off the first-half scoring with a drive in the lane to make it 31-3 at the intermission.

Boyceville opened the second half with a close range basket by Dunn but Colfax hit a pair from the paint to make it 35-5.

Rachael Montgomery scored inside the paint on consecutive Bulldog possessions to make it 35-9.

But, Colfax’s Shipman then scored at will close to the hoop with three consecutive shots and Vikings’ teammate, freshman Brynn Sikora, drained a triple to up the lead at 44-9.

Jaden Steven hit a three and Montgomery added a free throw to make it 51-13.

The Bulldogs came up with their final four points, a Chelsi Holden triple and a free toss by Cora Leslie to make it 51-17.

The Vikings’ Goodell scored from long range for her third trey of the contest and tacked on a free throw, Sikora followed with her second long ball and Jordyn Bowe ended the contest, which had been in running time for a while, with two free throws for the final tally of 60-17.

Montgomery led Boyceville with five points as her team went 3-for-9 from the charity stripe with a pair of triples. Dunn and Stevens each finished with four points and Holden had three.

Colfax’s McKenna Shipman kept her average up with 18 points while Goodell added 12 and Hydukovich tacked on 11. The Vikings connected on 4-of-8 free throws and nailed eight triples.