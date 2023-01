Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers split six home duals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BLOOMER — Wrestling six duals over a three-day span in two separate home meets, the Bloomer Colfax wrestling team earned a split as it won three and lost three.

In a five-school, dual-style meet held at Bloomer High School last Tuesday, January 24, the Raptors defeated Thorp/Owen-Withee and Bruce but lost to Arcadia and Boyceville.

Two days later, Thursday, January 26, the Raptors hosted a Cloverbelt Conference triangular beating Spencer/Columbus Catholic but falling to Regis/Altoona.

Bloomer/Colfax traveled to Cadott Tuesday for a makeup of an earlier postponed conference triangular. The Raptors then head to Abbotsford this Saturday, February 4 to participate in the Cloverbelt Conference tournament. The WIAA Division 2 state tournament series will get underway the following Saturday, February 11, with the Super Regional at the Neillsville Fieldhouse.

Bloomer 5-team Meet

The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling squad welcomed four other schools to a five-team meet at Bloomer High School January 24.

The Raptors defeated Bruce 47-18 and Thorp/Owen-Withee 48-24 but lost their duals to Arcadia 46-24 and Boyceville 48-32.

All three Colfax wrestlers had at least one match during the five-team meet which was won by the Boyceville Bulldogs who secured head coach Jamie Olson’s 300th career dual meet win during the event.

Junior Ayden Anderson and senior Brison Tuschl both finished 3-1 while wrestling at 113 and 126 pounds, respectively. Sophomore Theo Hovde appeared in just one dual receiving a forfeit from Bruce at 120 pounds.

Bloomer/Colfax 47, Bruce 18

170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) received forfeit; 182-Double Forfeit; 195-Samy Espinal (B/C) received forfeit; 220-Brok McCann (B/C) received forfeit; 285-Double Forfeit; 106-Drew Ryder (B/C) tech falled Shelby Garcia (BR), 15-0 (2:53); 113-Ronan Garcia (BR) pinned Ayden Anderson (B/C), 2:34; 120-Theo Hovde (B/C) received forfeit; 126-Brison Tuschl (B/C) received forfeit; 132-Jacob LaGesse (B/C) received forfeit; 138-Double Forfeit; 145-Harold Garcia (BR) pinned James McElroy (B/C), 3:38; 152-Miles Lueck (B/C) received forfeit; 160-Andrew Fredrick (BR) received forfeit.

Arcadia 46, Bloomer/Colfax 24

182-Daniel Rodriguez (A) received forfeit; 195-Samy Espinal (B/C) dec.Martin Aguilar (A), 10-4; 220-Brian Gonzalez (A) received forfeit; 285-Eric Bustos (A) received forfeit; 106-Drew Ryder (B/C) received forfeit; 113-Ayden Anderson (B/C) received forfeit; 120-Ivan Aguilar (A) majored Zeke Anderson (B/C), 11-2; 126-Matthew Badillo (A) pinned Brison Tuschl (B/C), 1:23; 132-Logan Conrad (A) pinned Jacob LaGesse (B/C), 3:52, 138-Ben Kolstad (A) received forfeit; 145-James McElroy (B/C) dec. Nicolas Esteban (A), 10-6; 152-Cruz Patzner (A) received forfeit; 160-Double Forfeit; 170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) pinned Gery Lopez (A), 2:22.

Boyceville 48, Bloomer/Colfax 32

195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Samy Espinal (B/C), 2:00; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) received forfeit; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Drew Ryder (B/C) majored Zane Pierce (BV,D 10-0; 113-Ayden Anderson (B/C) majored Rony Ramos (BV), 12-3; 120-Zeke Anderson (B/C) received forfeit; 126: Brison Tuschl (B/C) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 1:41; 132-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Jacob LaGesse (B/C), 1:07; 138-Victor Pattermann (BV) received forfeit; 145-James McElroy (B/C) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV), 1:04; 152-Paul Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 160-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) injury default Wilson Avolos (BV); 182-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit.

Bloomer/Colfax 48, Thorp/Owen-Withee 24

285-Nathan Zarins (T/OW) received forfeit; 106-Drew Ryder (B/C) received forfeit; 113-Ayden Anderson (B/C) received forfeit; 120-Zeke Anderson (B/C) pinned Steven Williams (T/OW), 1:51; 126-Brison Tuschl (B/C) received forfeit; 132-Jacob LaGesse (B/C) received forfeit; 138-Double Forfeit; 145-James McElroy (B/C) pinned Aiden Capek (T/OW), 1:44; 152-Colin Dallman (T/OW) received forfeit; 160-Ben Heggemeier (T/OW) received forfeit; 170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) received forfeit; 182-Double Forfeit; 195-Samy Espinal (B/C) pinned Ben Heggemeier (T/OW), 0:59; 220-Sullivan Poehler (T/OW) received forfeit.

Cloverbelt Triangular

The Raptors split their duals during a Cloverbelt triangular they hosted Thursday, January 26.

Bloomer/Colfax bested Spencer/ Columbus Catholic 42-30 and lost 57-17 to Regis/Altoona.

Theo Hovde finished the three-team meet with a 2-0 record at 120 pounds. Ayden Anderson was 1-1 at 113 pounds and Brison Tuschl finished 0-2 at 126 pounds.

Bloomer/Colfax 42, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 30

126-Mason Wolf (SCC) pinned Brison Tuschl (B/C), 1:17; 132-Jacob LaGesse (B/C) received forfeit; 138-Double Forfeit; 145-James McElroy (B/C) received forfeit; 152-Jaden Garneau (SCC) pinned Miles Lueck (B/C), 0:47; 160-Sam Helgestad (SCC) received forfeit; 170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) pinned Chris Schmidt (SCC), 1:51; 182-Mason Dieringer (SCC) received forfeit; 195-Samy Espinal (B/C) pinned Carson Kilty (SCC), 5:31; 220-Double Forfeit; 285-Daniel Miller (SCC) received forfeit; 106-Drew Ryder (B/C) pinned Fletcher Post (SCC), 3:26; 113-Ayden Anderson (B/C) received forfeit; 120-Theo Hovde (B/C) received forfeit.

Regis/Altoona 57, Bloomer/Colfax 15

138-Chase Kostka (R/A) received forfeit; 145-Jackson Wesner (R/A) pinned James McElroy (B/C), 1:30; 152-Tommy Tomesh (R/A) pinned Miles Lueck (B/C), 1:03; 160-Brandon Myher (R/A) received forfeit; 170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) pinned Jackson Berg (R/A), 3:21; 182-Gregory Troisi (R/A) received forfeit; 195-Brayden Albee (R/A) pinned Brok McCann (B/C), 1:08; 220-Caden Weber (R/A) pinned Samy Espinal (B/C), 1:51; 285-Double Forfeit; 106-Drew Ryder (B/C) dec. Cillian O’Connell (R/A), 7-2; 113-Deaglan O’Connell (R/A) pinned Ayden Anderson (B/C), 0:29; 120-Theo Hovde (B/C) pinned Gabe Radcliff (R/A, 0:45; 126-Brayden Kunze (R/A) pinend Brison Tuschl (B/C), 1:44; 132-Ethan Eager (R/A) dec. Jacob LaGesse (B/C), 4-2.