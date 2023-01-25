St. Croix County Fair receives awards at Wisconsin Association of Fairs annual convention at WI Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS -— Several members of the St. Croix County Fair Board recently attended the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention, “Keeping it Rural”, January 8-11, 2023 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. St. Croix County Fair Board members took advantage of workshops designed to help fairs with administrative responsibilities, consumer protection and bio security, as well as ways to further promote the Fair Industry while enhancing the educational and agricultural opportunities offered to fairgoers at local county fairs.

Wisconsin is divided into four districts, of which St. Croix County is in District 2. District 2 representatives to the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Board of Directors are Linda Degner of Washburn County and Jackie Kumm of St. Croix County. At the conclusion of the convention, awards were presented for various contests and special categories. President of the St. Croix County Fair, Gail Maier, of Roberts, accepted the Media Award for the Best Newspaper Ad, Large Fair, designed and published by the Glenwood City Tribune Press Reporter.

District 2 VIP Award, given to a non-fair board member, went to Rita Palewicz and Dennis Hurtis, of Glenwood City, for their many years of outstanding service to the St. Croix County Fair. “Together, Rita and Dennis are the eyes, ears, and unofficial caretakers of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds. Thanks to this married couple who maintain our grounds, we have one of the most attractive and well-kept fairgrounds in the State. From beautification to maintenance, they both go above and beyond to make sure the St. Croix County Fairgrounds and facilities are in tip top condition all year long.”

The District 2 Outstanding Fair Person Award, given to a fair board member being active 12 years or less, was presented to Cindy Van Dyk, of New Richmond, for her many roles and contributions to the St. Croix County Fair including Board Treasurer, Entry Specialist, and unofficial Office manager. “Cindy spends countless hours handling EVERYTHING related to entries, judges, tags, ribbons, judging results, premiums and premium book changes, all year end reports, and everything in between. Cindy is a true asset to the St. Croix County Fair.” We are very proud and grateful that St. Croix County has received these well-deserved recognitions!

Wisconsin is host to 75 county, district, and state fairs that are held from June through September each year. Please join us July 19-21, 2023 at the St. Croix County Fair where our theme this year is: “Barn in the USA”. Visit www.stcroixcofair.com or find us on face book at St. Croix County Fair Wisconsin for upcoming information on all things Fair related.