Lady Bulldogs bitten by Bears and Panthers

After a convincing win over rival Glenwood City back on January 10, the Boyceville girls’ basketball team has dropped three straight including a pair last week.

The Clayton Bears nipped the Lady Bulldogs 35-33 in a non-conference game played in Clayton Monday, January 16. Boyceville returned home on Friday, January 20 where they were handily beaten 59-29 by Durand-Arkansaw.

Those two loses put Boyceville’s record at 6-8 overall and 2-6 in the Dunn-St. Croix.

The Bulldogs have three games this week. They hosted Eleva-Strum in a non-conference contest Monday and went to Spring Valley Tuesday. Boyceville returns home to host Colfax this Friday, January 27.

Clayton

Boyceville’s non-conference tilt at Clayton January 16 turned out to be a defensive battle between two evenly-matched squads.

The contest was close throughout with the Bears holding a one-point halftime advantage, 16-15, before claiming a tight 35-33 victory over the Bulldogs in the final seconds.

“We struggled offensively but kept ourselves in it with good defense,” noted Boyceville head coach Jay Lagerstrom.

The Lady Bulldogs actually took a lead with about three minutes remaining in the game. They were clinging to a one-point advantage in the waning seconds when Clayton’s Grace King, who finished with three of the Bear’s four triples and led all scorers with 16 points, nailed a three pointer to give the hosts the win.

“Unfortunately, we had a breakdown defensively that we didn’t do all game that gave King an open three and she nailed it,” said Lagerstrom.

“I give the girls credit again for not giving up and battling back but we just didn’t quite finish it,” he added.

Boyceville finished with just one trey in the game and were 6-for-11 at the free throw line. They were led by senior Rachael Montgomery’s eight points. Hannah Dunn had seven, Sarah Stoveren tallied six and Abby Schlough and Cora Leslie each finished with four points.

Durand-Arkansaw

Boyceville had to wait an extra day to host Durand-Arkansaw in a Dunn-St. Croix girls’ basketball contest in the Dog House.

After the most recent snow storm postponed Thursday’s contest, Boyceville welcomed Durand-Arkansaw on Friday, January 20.

The 24-hour delay did little to help the Bulldogs as the Panthers pounced for a convincing 59-29 win. Boyceville trailed 27-11 at intermission.

And although the final tally may look a bit lopsided, Bulldogs’ coach Jay Lagerstrom said it was a bit deceiving.

“The score may not reflect it, but we did some good stuff versus a tough team,” stated Lagerstrom.

“I actually thought our half-court defense did well, with the exception of rebounding, we made them work to get shots but gave up too many second-chance scores,” he added.

Lagerstrom also said his players handled the Panthers press well which has been a problem in recent past games.

Junior Hannah Dunn was the top point getter for the Bulldogs with a dozen, Sarah Stoveren finished with six and Rachael Montgomery had four as did Hailey Hanestad.

Sawyer Sabelko led Durand-Arkansaw with 18 points.