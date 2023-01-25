Colfax girls fall to Prairie Farm in non-conference action

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Krueger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX –— Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer always tries to find some stiff competition in non-conference games during the season to make sure her players know what to expect when WIAA tournament time comes around. Her Viking team met their match when they hosted the Division 5, number 3 state ranked Prairie Farm Panthers Monday, January 16.

Cold shooting by the Vikings combined with some very physical Panther defense spelled doom for Colfax as they lost the battle 64-53. (The conference game against Mondovi scheduled for last Thursday was postponed due to lots of snow again).

The Panthers held early leads of 8-4, 12-7 and 26-13 before Molly Heidorn and Jeanette Hydukovich each dropped in a deuce and McKenna Shipman added a free throw to make it 26-18. Shipman added a close range bucket and Autumn Niggemann scored from the paint but the Panthers drained a couple of triples in that span and led 37-23. Niggemann scored on a put back to close out the first half with the Vikings behind 39-25.

The Vikings found the bottom of the net more often to start the second half with Hydukovich and Shipman combining for seven points but the Panthers continued to counter all their shots and pulled ahead 51-32. Niggemann added another deuce and Olson drained a triple for a 57-37 score and Olson hit back to back shots in the lane to get Colfax a little closer, down 57-43 with around five minutes to go. A deuce by Hydukovich, a pair of triples from Heidorn and Shipman’s bucket finished off the scoring for the Vikings.

Hydukovich led Colfax with 14 points and blocked two shots while Shipman scored 12 points and snared seven rebounds with four assists. Heidorn added 10 points, making 2-of-3 triples, Olson finished with eight points and six rebounds and Kaysen Goodell had two points and five rebounds. The Vikings connected on 4-of-22 three point attempts and 7-of-16 free throws for the contest.

The Panther’s leading scorer Marnie Kahl led her team with 23 points, 19 in the first half but was held to just four in the second half with Olson keeping a close eye on her. Prairie Farm made six triples and went 12-for-22 at the charity stripe.

“We got off to a slow start in the first half and couldn’t recover,” coach Sarauer said. “I thought we played much better in the second half. Jeanette and Aynsley both had great second halves. Molly made some timely 3s in the second half to keep us in it. Prairie Farm is a very good team,” she added.

Colfax will play a pair of conference games this week, hosting Durand Tuesday night and traveling to Boyceville Friday night.