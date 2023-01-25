Boyceville man facing 12 additional felony charges related to exposing a child to harmful material

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 19-year-old Boyceville man is facing 12 additional felony charges related to exposing a child to harmful material by texting pictures of his genitals to girls aged 14 to 17.

Jonathan A. Zebro was scheduled for an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court January 24 on seven felony counts of exposing a child to harmful material, three felony counts of soliciting intimate representations from a minor and two felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Zebro also is charged with four misdemeanor counts of soliciting intimate representation from a person between the ages of 18 and 21 years old.

Zebro was previously charged with four felony counts of exposing a child to harmful materials in two separate cases of three felony counts and one original felony count.

According to the criminal complaint, a cellular telephone seized during a search warrant, and a search warrant issued for Snapchat, revealed that Zebro would misrepresent his age to many of the girls he would talk to and would talk inappropriately to them.

The alleged victims, identified in the criminal complaint as Victim No. 1 through Victim No. 8, are from Mondovi, Boyceville, Glenwood City, Ellsworth and Spring Valley.

Several of the girls said Zebro had asked them for nude pictures of themselves, and when asked if Zebro had sent them pictures, some said he had sent them many pictures of his genitals.

When one girl was asked how many pictures Zebro had sent to her, she replied “too many to count.”

Several of the girls said they had never met Zebro in person.

One girl told investigators she had blocked Zebro on her phone, and when she was asked why, said Zebro was “creepy.”

Another girl said she had blocked Zebro when he asked for nude photos because “she does not do that.”

One girl said Zebro had become verbally abusive after they broke up, had called her a “stupid whore” and had asked for his sweatshirts and other items. The girl said she had tried to make arrangements to get the items back to him.

In the first case, bail was set for Zebro with a $2,000 signature bond.

In the second case, bail was set for Zebro with a $1,000 signature bond.