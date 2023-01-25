Anderson, Hovde finish 2nd at Shell Lake Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SHELL LAKE — After another winter storm postponed the January 19 Cloverbelt quad meet in Cadott, the Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers were left with just a single event last week – an individual tournament in Shell Lake.

The Raptors placed in the top half of the 15-school tourney after scoring 142 points to finish seventh in the 2023 Shell Lake Challenge which was held this past Saturday, January 21. Fellow Cloverbelt member Regis/Altoona won the event with 310 points, Hayward/Northwood took second with 281 points and Clear Lake was third with a score of 251.5.

Colfax’s Ayden Anderson and Theo Hovde each copped third place in their respective weight classes after finishing 4-1. Brison Tuschl took sixth.

Anderson scored three pins at 113 pounds including one in his third-place win over Aidan Johnson of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren.

Hovde also recorded a trio of pins falls during his matches at 120 pounds. The sophomore opened the tournament with a 22-second pin of Ricky Earle from Hayward/Northwood and followed it with a 27-second fall over Shell Lake’s Liam Hammond. In the bronze-medal match, Hovde scored a 6-4 decision over Tylor LaCroix of Spring Valley/Elmwood.

Competing at 126 pounds, Tuschl finished his day at Shell Lake with a 2-3 record with both wins coming via falls.

Drew Ryder (106) and Ethan Rubenzer (170) both finished second for the Raptor squad while Samy Espinal (195) also took home third place.

The Raptors hosted the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling duals featuring Bruce, Arcadia, Boyceville and Thorp/Owen-Withee in Bloomer last night (January 24). Bloomer/Colfax will also host a Cloverbelt triangular against Spencer/Columbus Catholic and Regis/Altoona on Thursday, January 26.