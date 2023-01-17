Grief resource for community

“The New Year can be one of the most emotionally difficult times for people who have faced grief,” Rev. Joel Certa-Werner lead pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, explains. “Not only are the holidays tough to get through emotionally, but then we face this long period of cold days and long nights. It can just feel bleak.”

That’s why Trinity United Methodist is offering GriefShare, a renowned, national ministry used across denominations, that provides connections and resources for those struggling with grief! Rev. Tony and Barbara Hill are leading a 13-week (January 8 – April 2) session as a resource for anyone in the area. The Hills were trained to lead GriefShare, have held many session over the years, and have found that though the information is excellent, what is really significant is the connection with others. Consistently, people experience a renewed sense of hope!

Sessions are held each Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the church, 105 S. Holly Avenue, Elk Mound. Anyone can join at any time!

For more information, please contact Trinity United Methodist Church at 715-879-5596 or secretary.trinityumc@gmail.com