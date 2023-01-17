Downing Caucus results

The Village of Downing held their annual caucus on Monday, January 9th and the results indicate that two village offices do not have a candidate for those seats.

Incumbent Village President Greg Holden and Village Treasure Laura Lee are not seeking another term as village officials. No one was nominated at the caucus to fill those seats.

For the open seat as Village Trustee, incumbent Jim Luepke was nominated for that seat, as was Village Clerk, Jennifer Lagerstrom, returning as Village Clerk.

As there are two open seats on the village board, Village Clerk Jennifer Lagerstrom informed the Tribune that; “If here is anyone interested in running for a spot you still have time to become a write in candidate on the ballot. Contact Lagerstrom no later than March 30th to get needed forms, at clerk@downingwi.com.